PM Modi suggested if the Congress comes to power after the counting of votes for Lok Sabha Election 2024, the party would redistribute wealth of the citizens to the minority community

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi on Sunday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was lying and trying to divert people's attention from real issues after the later said that the Congress will re-distribute the country's wealth to "those who have more children" at an election rally in Rajasthan's Banswara.

As the war of words intensified between two camps on who is lying, the BJP hit out with a tweet of a 2006 video of then Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh where he is heard saying that Muslims have the primary claim on the country's resources.

"We will have to devise innovative plans to ensure that minorities, particularly the Muslim minority, are empowered to share equitably in the fruits of development. They must have the first claim on resources."



- Dr Manmohan Singh, 9th Dec, 2006



— BJP (@BJP4India)

In the video, Singh is heard saying, "We will have to devise innovative plans to ensure that minorities, particularly the Muslim minority, are empowered to share equitably in the fruits of development. They must have the first claim on resources."

Cornering Congress on Manmohan Singh's statement, PM Modi, in the same rally, said, "The Congress manifesto says they will calculate the gold with mothers and sisters, get information about it and then distribute that property. They will distribute it to whom - Manmohan Singh's government had said that Muslims have the first right on the country's assets."

Rejecting PM Modi's claims, Rahul Gandhi soon took to X and wrote, "After the disappointment in the first phase of voting, the level of Narendra Modi's lies has fallen so much that out of fear, he now wants to divert the attention of the public from the issues. Trends have started coming in regarding the immense support that Congress's 'Revolutionary Manifesto' is receiving. The country will now vote on its issues, vote for its employment, its family and its future."

