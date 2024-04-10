Advertisement

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released its 10th list of nine candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and replaced its Asansol candidate Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh with SS Ahluwalia.

Pawan Singh opted out of Lok Sabha race after TMC launched an online campaign against him alleging that he stars in "sexist misogynist videos". Several TMC leaders, including Saket Gokhale, Sagarika Ghose and Babul Supriyo tweeted against Singh alleging that his candidature insults women in Bengal.

With Ahluwalia's candidature, he will now take on TMC’s heavyweight candidate and the party’s star face, Shatrughan Sinha, in Asansol, an industrial hub encapsulating the state’s coal belt.

The BJP had previously replaced Ahluwalia, the party’s sitting MP from the Burdwan-Durgapur seat, with former state president Dilip Ghosh as candidate for the constituency. But now fielded him from the Asansol seat replacing the Bhojpuri actor.

SS Ahluwalia Vs TMC's ‘Shotgun’

TMC's ‘shotgun’ and actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who was renominated by the ruling TMC from the Asansol Lok Sabha seat, registered a thumping victory from the Asansol seat in the 2022 Lok Sabha by-elections.

With Sinha's nomination in 2022 from Asansol seat, a Lok Sabha seat that TMC had never won, the party powered its organisation in the district.

Quashing the “outsider” tag accorded to him by the opposition BJP, Sinha emerged victorious by a margin of 3,03,209 votes, breaking party's jinx as it has never tasted success on the seat since it was formed in the year 1998.

Considering the massive win in Asansol during the by-polls, the TMC renominated Sinha from the segment, against BJP's Ahluwalia.

Ahluwalia had won West Bengal's Burdwan-Durgapur seat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, defeating Trinamool Congress' Mamtaz Sanghamita by a slender margin of 2,439 votes.

Sanghamita won the seat in 2014 with a margin of 1,07,337 votes.



