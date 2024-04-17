Advertisement

Balurghat: Campaigning in North Bengal on Tuesday, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had a go at each other. While PM Modi attacked the TMC government for not allowing the Central Schemes to reach the poor of Bengal, Mamata asked, "Where is the proof of our corruption?"

Speaking at Balurghat, PM Modi said, "Since the time my guarantees have been implemented, TMC has become disoriented." PM Modi said that the Bengal government is stopping central schemes like Awas Yojana, Har Ghar Nal Yojana and the poor are not getting benefitted. "If this happens, then TMC's shop will shut down. That is why TMC is trying to misguide and lie to people.

Advertisement

Speaking at Jalpaiguri at around the same time, Mamata claimed that the Centre hasn't given any money for MNREGA since last three years. "They say they have done this because we are corrupt. Give proof...You have sent hundreds of commissions to investigate. Still, there is no proof. I had met PM Modi in Delhi...He said we will sort it out together," said Mamata adding, "Who has looted the poor using demonetisation and PM Care Fund.



In a region, which is characterised by a huge tribal population, both PM Modi and Mamata took a dig at each other over the treatment of adivasis. PM Modi said that the BJP had given a lot of respect to the tribals after Droupadi Murmu became the first tribal woman to become India's President. From dedicating a day for Dr BR Ambedkar to announcing Panchteerth, PM Modi highlighted several initiatives taken by his government to uplift the community.

Hitting out at the Mamata government over cases of violence against the community, PM Modi said, "TMC is suppressing Dalits. Mamata wants to keeps adivasis as her captives. When three adivasi women joined BJP, TMC goons forced these women to kneel down before them and ask for forgiveness." PM Modi appealed to the voters to teach TMC a lesson and bring them down instead by voting against them.



On the other hand, Mamata Banerjee claimed that if BJP is voted back to power then the Adivasis, Rajbanshis, Matuas and minorities will lose their Indian citizenship as the CAA, NRC and UCC will come into effect. "You can't say what your religion is and what you will eat. You can't even talk. If they (BJP), they will have conduct no elections. They will push you out by implementing NRC. Haven't you seen the detention camps in Assam?..."