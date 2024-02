Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Akhilesh Yadav Gives 17 Seats to Congress

Advertisement

New Delhi: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Akhilesh Yadav, offered 17 Lok Sabha seats to Congress in Uttar Pradesh.

List of 17 Lok Sabha seats offered to Congress by SP in UP

Raebareli Amethi Kanpur Fatehpur Sikri Bansgaon Saharanpur Prayagraj Maharajganj Banaras Amroha Jhansi Bulandshahr Gaziabad Mathura Hathras Barabanki Deoria

Samajwadi Party candidate list in UP

Samajwadi Party on Monday announced 11 more candidates for Lok Sabha elections.

Muzaffarnagar: Harendra Malik

Ghazipur: Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari's brother Afzal Ansari

Shahjahanpur: Rajesh Kashyap

Hardoi: Usha Verma

Misrikh: Rampal Rajvanshi

Mohanlalganj: RK Chaudhary

Pratapgarh: SP Singh Baghel

Bahraich: Ramesh Gautam

Gonda: Shreya Verma

Chandauli: Virendra Singh

Amla: Neeraj

Sambhal: Shafiqur Rahman Barq

Firozabad: Akshay Yadav

Mainpuri: Dimple Yadav

Eta: Devesh Shakya

Budaun: Dharmendra Yadav

Khiri: Utkarsh Verma

Dhaurahra: Anand Bhadauria

Unnao: Anu Tandon

Lucknow: Ravidas Mehrotra

Farukhabad: Naval Kishore Shakya

Akbarpur: Rajaram Pal

Banda: Shivshankar Singh Patel

Faizabad: Avdesh Prasad

Ambedkar Nagar: Lalji verma

Basti: Ram Prasad Choudhary

Gorakhpur: Kajal Nishad

Swami Prasad Maurya announces new political party

In the latest, Swami Prasad Maurya announced a new political party on Sunday, February 19, as he quit the Samajwadi Party. This comes days after Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the national general secretary post of the Samajwadi Party.

Swami Prasad Maurya has named his new party as ‘Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party’ and will address party's rally at New Delhi's Talkatora Stadium on February 22.

Swami Prasad Maurya had taken the decision to quit the party over delay in reply by party chief Akhilesh Yadav , Swami Prasad Marya had resigned from the general secretary post on February 13, claiming that now its on the party chief to decide. Maurya had then claimed that he would continue working to strengthen Samajwadi Party without any post.