Updated March 19th, 2024 at 20:49 IST

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: As MCC Comes into Force, MCD Removes Over 60K Banners and Hoardings

MCD removed a total of 60,587 posters, banners, hoardings and small boards from across its 12 zones after the MCC came into force.

Reported by: Aaquil Jameel
Which States Are Heading for Assembly Elections in 2024 | Full List Here
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: As MCC Comes into Force, MCD Removes Over 60K Banners and Hoardings | Image:EC
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has removed a total of 60,587 posters, banners, hoardings and small boards from across its 12 zones after Model Code of Conduct (MCC) comes into force in the national capital.  

Going by the reports, the civic body managed to take down 12,143 posters from its Shahadara North zone, which is said to be the highest. Following this, at least 11,680 posters from Shahadara South zone and 4,359 from South zone in the national capital were also removed. The MCD has 12 zones under its jurisdiction including Rohini Zone, City SP Zone, Civil Lines Zone, Karol Bagh Zone, Narela Zone, Keshavpurm Zone, South Zone, West Zone, Najafgarh Zone, Central Zone, Shahadara North Zone and Shahadara South Zone. 

Zone-wise consolidated report of removal of posters and hoardings (Image: Republic)

The dates for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls were announced by the Election Commission of India on Saturday (March 16). Following the announcement of the election dates, the Model Code of Conduct came into force immediately and is all set to be in place till the counting of votes and result declaration is done.  

As per reports, a total of 44,550 posters, 7,117 hoardings, 4,939 banners and 3,981 small boards from across its 12 zones were removed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) till Sunday. The report read, "This is certified that all wall writing posters/papers or defacement in any other form, cutting/hoarding banners, flags etc. on government property have been removed."  

The ECI rules state that any sort of poster, hoarding or banner in public place which promotes any political party or leader has to be removed within 24 hours of the election schedule announcement.

Published March 19th, 2024 at 20:46 IST

