Updated January 28th, 2024 at 11:25 IST

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP Announces In-Charges for States and UTs Ahead of Elections

The appointments made by BJP President JP Nadda strategically placed key party members for the electoral responsibilities.

Digital Desk
BJP
BJP National President JP Nadda. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday appointed election in-charges and co-in-charges for 23 states and Union territories given the Lok Sabha polls this year.

The appointments made by BJP President JP Nadda strategically placed key party members for the electoral responsibilities.

According to the official statement, Vinod Tawde, the party's national general secretary, has been appointed as the election in-charge for Bihar, with BJP Rajya Sabha member Deepak Prakash appointed as the co-in-charge. Baijayant Jay Panda, the Vice President, takes on the role of election in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, while national general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam assumes the same position for Uttarakhand.

Further announcements include Laxmikant Bajpai, BJP national vice president, and Rajya Sabha member, as the election in-charge for Jharkhand. Biplab Kumar Deb, a Rajya Sabha member and former Tripura chief minister, has been designated as the election in-charge for Haryana.

Meanwhile, other appointments also include Mangal Pandey, former Bihar minister and BJP's in-charge for West Bengal, as the election in-charge for the state, with Amit Malviya and Asha Lakra serving as co-in-charges. Mahendra Singh, an MLC in Uttar Pradesh, has been appointed as the election in-charge for Madhya Pradesh, with Satish Upadhyay as the co-in-charge.

Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and BJP in-charge for Punjab will lead the election efforts in Punjab and Chandigarh. Shrikant Sharma, former Uttar Pradesh minister, has been appointed as the election in-charge for Himachal Pradesh, with Sanjay Tondon as the co-in-charge.

The party also designated election responsibilities for various other states and Union territories, covering a wide spectrum of leadership roles to ensure a robust strategy for the upcoming general elections.

(With PTI inputs)

Published January 28th, 2024 at 11:25 IST

