Updated March 26th, 2024 at 11:09 IST
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP to Go Solo in Punjab, No Alliance With Akali Dal
- Elections
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
BJP to Go Solo in Punjab. (Image used for representation) | Image:PTI
Chandigarh: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will go solo in Punjab for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, said Sunil Jakhar the state chief, stating no alliance with Akali Dal.
(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)
Published March 26th, 2024 at 11:04 IST
