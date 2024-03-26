BJP to Go Solo in Punjab. (Image used for representation) | Image: PTI

Chandigarh: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will go solo in Punjab for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, said Sunil Jakhar the state chief, stating no alliance with Akali Dal.

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)