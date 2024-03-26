BJP to Go Solo in Punjab. (Image used for representation) | Image:PTI

Chandigarh: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will go solo in Punjab for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, said Sunil Jakhar the state chief, stating no alliance with Akali Dal.

"The BJP is going to contest the Lok Sabha elections alone in Punjab," Jakhar said on X.

This announcement comes amid a buzz over talks between the Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP for re-stitching their alliance for the upcoming general polls.

The Polling for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1, in the last phase of the seven-phase elections.

He said this decision was taken by the BJP after receiving feedback from people and party workers.

"The works done by the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are not hidden from anyone," Jakhar said.