Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 17:56 IST

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Election Commission Transfers 8 DMs, 12 SPs in 5 States

All the transferred officials have been asked to hand over the charge to their immediate junior officer.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Election Commission
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Election Commission Transfers 8 DMs, 12 SPs in 5 States | Image:ANI
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Election Commission on Tuesday issued transfer orders for eight district magistrates and 12 superintendents of police in five states. The decision was taken as part of the "regular review" by the Commission during a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, the EC said.

All the transferred officials have been asked to hand over the charge to their immediate junior officer and those shunted out will not be assigned any election duty till completion of the Lok Sabha polls.

The respective state governments have been directed to send a panel of names of IAS and IPS officers to the Commission and ones shortlisted will be appointed in place of those transferred out. 

With inputs from PTI 

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 17:56 IST

