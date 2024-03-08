×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 14:00 IST

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Omar Abdullah Invites Gandhi Family To Contest From Anantnag

Omar Abdullah said that Anantnag seat cannot be offered to the People's Democratic Party (PDP) due to past experiences and targeted actions.

Reported by: Zeenat Zeeshan Fazil
National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah
Omar Abdullah Invites Gandhi Family to Contest from Anantnag in Lok Sabha Elections | Image: PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Srinagar Lok Sabha Elections 2024:  In a significant political development in Jammu and Kashmir, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah extended an invitation to the Gandhi family, urging Sonia, Rahul or Priyanka Gandhi to contest from the Anantnag constituency in alliance with the National Conference (NC).

This appeal comes amidst heightened preparations for the impending Lok Sabha elections, with political parties in the region gearing up for what promises to be an intense contest.

Advertisement

Abdullah asserted, “We are open for an alliance with Congress in Anantnag if Sonia, Rahul or Priyanka Gandhi contested from there,”

While highlighting the alliance dynamics, Abdullah revealed that NC had reached an agreement with the Congress party, securing one seat each in Jammu and Ladakh. However, he emphasized that the Anantnag seat cannot be offered to the People's Democratic Party (PDP) due to past experiences and targeted actions from the latter party.

Advertisement

“How can we give the seat of Anantnag to PDP, which was third in the last election? PDP has been targeting NC and they talk about alliance. We cannot forget that,” Abdullah added while talking to reporters at his Party headquarters in Srinagar.

While addressing the issue of alliances, Abdullah clarified that while doors are open for PDP in assembly elections, there is ‘no scope for parliamentary elections’ with them.

Advertisement

Expressing disapproval of personal slogans in politics, Abdullah criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s usage of such slogans, asserting that voters prioritize substantive issues over familial or personal matters. “I was never in favour of personal slogans and such slogans have caused more damage. The voter is interested in issues concerning them but not on ‘Pariwar’ or other issues and Modi has used the issue very well,” Omar added. 

While commenting on Modi’s recent address at Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium, Abdullah expressed disappointment over the absence of discussion on critical issues such as the restoration of democracy, statehood, elections and employment.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, he further questioned the motives behind former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad targeting Dr Farooq Abdullah.

Despite speculation surrounding his candidacy for the Lok Sabha elections from the Srinagar seat, Omar Abdullah remained uncertain about his role, he said, “I am not sure where I will be contesting from or whether the party will field me,”. 

Advertisement

Published March 8th, 2024 at 14:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

19 hours ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

2 days ago
England Players

England players dive

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

2 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

2 days ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

2 days ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

2 days ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

2 days ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

2 days ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

2 days ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

2 days ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

3 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

3 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

3 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ECB policymakers rally behind prospects of upcoming rate cut

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. Gujarat Titans Star wicketkeeper Matthew Wade to miss clash vs MI & CSK

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  3. 'Testament to Our Nari Shakti': Sudha Murty Nominated to Rajya Sabha

    India News8 minutes ago

  4. Imran Khan Confirms Relationship With Lekha For The First Time

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  5. Most Test hundreds by an Indian opener in Tests against England

    Galleries8 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo