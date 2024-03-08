Advertisement

Srinagar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In a significant political development in Jammu and Kashmir, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah extended an invitation to the Gandhi family, urging Sonia, Rahul or Priyanka Gandhi to contest from the Anantnag constituency in alliance with the National Conference (NC).

This appeal comes amidst heightened preparations for the impending Lok Sabha elections, with political parties in the region gearing up for what promises to be an intense contest.

Abdullah asserted, “We are open for an alliance with Congress in Anantnag if Sonia, Rahul or Priyanka Gandhi contested from there,”

While highlighting the alliance dynamics, Abdullah revealed that NC had reached an agreement with the Congress party, securing one seat each in Jammu and Ladakh. However, he emphasized that the Anantnag seat cannot be offered to the People's Democratic Party (PDP) due to past experiences and targeted actions from the latter party.

“How can we give the seat of Anantnag to PDP, which was third in the last election? PDP has been targeting NC and they talk about alliance. We cannot forget that,” Abdullah added while talking to reporters at his Party headquarters in Srinagar.

While addressing the issue of alliances, Abdullah clarified that while doors are open for PDP in assembly elections, there is ‘no scope for parliamentary elections’ with them.

Expressing disapproval of personal slogans in politics, Abdullah criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s usage of such slogans, asserting that voters prioritize substantive issues over familial or personal matters. “I was never in favour of personal slogans and such slogans have caused more damage. The voter is interested in issues concerning them but not on ‘Pariwar’ or other issues and Modi has used the issue very well,” Omar added.

While commenting on Modi’s recent address at Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium, Abdullah expressed disappointment over the absence of discussion on critical issues such as the restoration of democracy, statehood, elections and employment.

Meanwhile, he further questioned the motives behind former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad targeting Dr Farooq Abdullah.

Despite speculation surrounding his candidacy for the Lok Sabha elections from the Srinagar seat, Omar Abdullah remained uncertain about his role, he said, “I am not sure where I will be contesting from or whether the party will field me,”.