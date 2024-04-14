×

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 19:33 IST

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: PM Modi To Release BJP Manifesto on Sunday

The Manifesto may include welfare and development besides a roadmap for 'viksit Bharat' expected to figure prominently in its election agenda.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: PM Modi To Release BJP Manifesto on Sunday
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: PM Modi To Release BJP Manifesto on Sunday | Image:X
New Delhi: The Bhartiya Janta Party will release its manifesto -Sankalp Patra - for the Lok Sabha polls on Sunday, with its planks of welfare and development besides a roadmap for 'viksit Bharat' expected to figure prominently in its election agenda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders of the party are expected to attend the unveiling of the manifesto at the party headquarters that coincides with the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, a towering leader from the Dalit community and an architect of the Indian Constitution.

As the BJP government has fulfilled most of its core ideological promises, including the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the repeal of Article 370, all eyes will be on how the ruling party's larger cultural and Hindutva agenda figures in the manifesto.

Party sources said measures for the youth, women, farmers and the poor -- four "castes" Modi has often spoken about -- will be among the highlights of its poll pledges.

The BJP had appointed a manifesto committee headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that met twice to deliberate on its contents after the party had launched multiple exercises, including vans sent across the country and social media campaigns, to seek people's suggestions. 

Inputs taken from PTI

Published April 13th, 2024 at 19:33 IST

