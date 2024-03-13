BJP releases second list of 72 candidates for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections | Image: X/@BJP4India

BJP Releases Second List of Candidates: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has again surprised everyone with its second list of 72 candidates as the party dropped names of several sitting MPs from the list. With the release of the second list of the BJP, it is evident that the party’s top brass has relied on new faces from several Lok Sabha constituencies, replacing sitting Member of Parliaments (MPs). Surprisingly, the list of MPs dropped in BJP’s second list consists of a few big names from the party including Sunita Duggal, Gautam Gambhir, Hans Raj Hans, Ramesh Pokhriyal, Tirath Singh Rawat, Pratap Simha and others.

Sitting MP from Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency (Haryana) Sunit Duggal has been replaced by Ashok Tanwar, who recently joined the BJP after quitting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Sitting MP from Karnal Lok Sabha constituency (Haryana) Sanjay Bhatia has been replaced by former-Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

In Delhi, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has been replaced by former mayor of erstwhile East Delhi Municipal Corporation, Harsh Malhotra from the East Delhi constituency.

MP Hans Raj Hans has been replaced from the North West Delhi constituency by former-North Delhi mayor Yogendra Chandolia.

Pratap Simha, a Member of Parliament (MP) from the Mysore Lok Sabha constituency (Karnataka) has been replaced by Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.

Former-Uttarakhand Chief Minister and sitting BJP MP Ramesh Pokhriyal has been replaced by another former-Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat from the Haridwar Lok Sabha constituency.

Sitting BJP MP from the Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency, Tirath Singh Rawat has been replaced from the seat by Bharatiya Janata Party’s chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni.



