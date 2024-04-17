Advertisement

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday launched its ‘AAP Ka RamRajya’ website to showcase the works done by the party in line with ‘Ram Rajya’ concept.

The development came just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the first phase of which will be held on April 19, and on the day marking occasion of Ram Navami festival.

Addressing a press conference, AAP MP Sanjay Singh affirmed that the website will highlight works done by them in the national capital that alligns with the concept of ‘Ram Rajya.'

“On the occasion of Ram Navami, we are launching a website 'AAP ka Ram Rajya'. Arvind Kejriwal has done amazing work to fulfil the dream of 'Ram Rajya' in Delhi and has presented an example to the world.”

He added that this will be the first Ram Navami on which Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is not with us. The Delhi CM was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with money laundering case linked to now-scrapped excise policy case.