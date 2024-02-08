Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 17:35 IST

Lok Sabha Polls: Next AAP-Congress Seat-Sharing Talks to be Held Tomorrow | Key Details Inside

The meeting will likely be held at Mukul Wasnik's house on Friday evening at 6:30 pm

Srinwanti Das
AAP-Congress
The second round of the seat-sharing talks between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be held in Delhi tomorrow | Image:PTI
New Delhi: The next leg of the seat-sharing talks between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be held in Delhi tomorrow, January 12. The meeting will likely be held at Mukul Wasnik's house on Friday evening at 6:30 pm. The meeting will entail seat-sharing talks in different states.

The latest development came days after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge convened a meeting with the National Alliance Committee (NAC) in the wake of its deliberations with various party units, including UP and Maharashtra, over the general elections. The meetings with senior leaders were held to take their views on seat sharing for the polls.

“We will continue discussion with different parties as per their availability. Accordingly, we will schedule the meeting,” Congress leader Salman Khurshid told reporters after attending the meeting of the NAC chaired by its convenor Mukul Wasnik with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). On Thursday, Wasnik said that the main objective is formation of the INDI bloc’s government at the Centre.

The opposition parties of the INDI bloc have decided to come together and contest the upcoming general elections together to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unitedly.

Published January 11th, 2024 at 17:35 IST

