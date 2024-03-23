The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Congress seems to have received a big setback, with six rebel MLAs joining the BJP | Image: Republic

Advertisement

Big Blow for Himachal Pradesh Congress: With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections inching closer, the Himachal Pradesh unit of the Congress seems to have received a big setback, with six rebel MLAs joining the BJP on Saturday. Three independent candidates also joined the BJP today.

These were the same rebel MLAs who had voted in favour of Harsh Mahajan, the Rajya Sabha candidate of the BJP, during the Rajya Sabha polls. They were even suspended by the Speaker, and had approached the court but didn’t get any relief.

Advertisement

#BREAKING | Big setback for Himachal Pradesh Congress as 6 rebel MLAs and 3 Independents are set to join BJP



Tune in for the latest updates: https://t.co/JU7FOwMtvG#Kejriwal #KejriwalArrested #HimachalPradesh #himachalpoliticalcrisis pic.twitter.com/lviPmHYy6Q — Republic (@republic) March 23, 2024

Now sources say that at 12.30 pm today, these MLAs well join the BJP ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections. Sources also informed that one of them could be elevated to the Lok Sabha level.

Advertisement

The candidates include Chaitanya Sharma, Gagret MLA, Davinder Bhutto, Kutlehar MLA, Vikramaditya Singh, Shimla Rural MLA, Rajinder Rana, Sujanpur MLA, Sudhir Sharma, Dharamshala MLA, and Indradutt Lakhanpal, Barsar MLA.

The independent candidates include Hoshyar Singh, Dehra MLA, KL Thakur, Nalagarh MLA, and Ashish Sharma, Hamirpur MLA.