Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 12:57 IST

Big Setback for Himachal Pradesh Congress: 6 Rebel MLAs, 3 Independents Join BJP

These were the same rebel MLAs who had voted in favour of Harsh Mahajan, the Rajya Sabha candidate of the BJP, during the Rajya Sabha polls

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Congress seems to have received a big setback, with six rebel MLAs joining the BJP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Congress seems to have received a big setback, with six rebel MLAs joining the BJP
Big Blow for Himachal Pradesh Congress: With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections inching closer, the Himachal Pradesh unit of the Congress seems to have received a big setback, with six rebel MLAs joining the BJP on Saturday. Three independent candidates also joined the BJP today.

These were the same rebel MLAs who had voted in favour of Harsh Mahajan, the Rajya Sabha candidate of the BJP, during the Rajya Sabha polls. They were even suspended by the Speaker, and had approached the court but didn’t get any relief.

Now sources say that at 12.30 pm today, these MLAs well join the BJP ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections. Sources also informed that one of them could be elevated to the Lok Sabha level.

The candidates include Chaitanya Sharma, Gagret MLA, Davinder Bhutto, Kutlehar MLA, Vikramaditya Singh, Shimla Rural MLA, Rajinder Rana, Sujanpur MLA, Sudhir Sharma, Dharamshala MLA, and Indradutt Lakhanpal, Barsar MLA.

The independent candidates include Hoshyar Singh, Dehra MLA, KL Thakur, Nalagarh MLA, and Ashish Sharma, Hamirpur MLA.

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 12:28 IST

