Lok Sabha Polls: BJP MP Candidate Ravi Kishan Makes Tea During Campaign in Gorakhpur | VIDEO
A video has surfaced online, featuring the actor-turned-politician preparing tea as a part of his "Jan Sampark Abhiyan," campaign.
New Delhi: Ravi Kishan, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Gorakhpur candidate in the polls, was spotted making tea at a local shop in his constituency given the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
In a veiled attack on Rahul Gandhi, Ravi said that people who have seen poverty and struggles in their lives can run the country instead of the people born with privileges or 'silver spoons.'
Asserting BJP's agenda of 'Abki Baar 400 Parr,' he said citizens wouldn't want to lose a gem like Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
