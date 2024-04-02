Ravi Kishan Makes Tea During Campaign in Gorakhpur | Image: ANI

Advertisement

New Delhi: Ravi Kishan, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Gorakhpur candidate in the polls, was spotted making tea at a local shop in his constituency given the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

#WATCH | Lok Sabha elections 2024 | BJP sitting MP and candidate from Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan prepared tea at a shop in his constituency earlier today, as part of 'Jan Sampark Abhiyan'. pic.twitter.com/DlhdzQroEM — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2024

A video has surfaced online, featuring the actor-turned-politician preparing tea as a part of his "Jan Sampark Abhiyan," campaign.

In a veiled attack on Rahul Gandhi, Ravi said that people who have seen poverty and struggles in their lives can run the country instead of the people born with privileges or 'silver spoons.'

Advertisement

Asserting BJP's agenda of 'Abki Baar 400 Parr,' he said citizens wouldn't want to lose a gem like Prime Minister Narendra Modi.