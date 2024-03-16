Advertisement

2024 Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha Election Dates: The Election Commission on Saturday announced the dates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 which will commence on April 19 and will be held in 7 phases. The results of the Lok Sabha elections will be declared on June 4. West Bengal, which sends 42 MPs to the Lok Sabha, will be a hotly contested state. In the last general elections, the BJP had pulled up a surprise by winning 18 seats, coming a close second to Trinamool Congress' 22 seats. This time around, BJP has set an ambitious target of 25 seats.

The elections in West Bengal will be held in 7 phases. Additionally, state assembly bypolls will be held in Malda's Bhagavangola (June 1) and North 24 Parganas' Baranagar (May 7).

Check which place will go to polls on which dates:

First round on April 19 — Jalpaiguri in Alipurduar, Cooch Behar

Second Phase on April 26 — Raiganj, Balurghat, Darjeeling

Third Phase on May 7 — Malda North, Malda South, Murshidabad, Jangipur

Fourth Phase on May 13— Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bolpur, Birbhum, Burdwan East, Burdwan-Durgapur, Asansol

Fifth Phase on May 20 — Srirampur, Barrackpore, Hooghly, Bangaon, Howrah Uluberia, Arambagh

Sixth Phase on May 25 — Purulia, Bankura, Midnipur, Kanthi, Tamluk, Ghatal, Jhargram, Midnipur, Bishnupur

Seventh Phase on June 1— North Kolkata, South Kolkata, Jadavpur Jaynagar, Basirhat, Barasat, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Dum Dum

The results for Lok Sabha elections will be declared on June 4.

