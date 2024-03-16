×

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 20:55 IST

Lok Sabha Polls In UP To Be Held In 7 Phases And By-Polls In 4 Assemblies: Know When And Where

The electoral battle for the 80 LS seats in Uttar Pradesh, out of the total 543 seats in the country, will unfold in seven phases, commencing from April 19.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Uttar Pradesh
Lok Sabha Polls In UP To Be Held In 7 Phases And By-Polls In 4 Assemblies: Know When And Where
  • 2 min read
2024 Lok Sabha , Vidhan Sabha Election Dates: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday finally unveiled the much-awaited schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections. The electoral battle for the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, out of the total 543 seats in the country, will unfold in seven phases, commencing from April 19, 2024 to June 1, 2024, with counting set to begin on June 4. 

Uttar Pradesh’s past records 

In the previous elections the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clinched a resounding victory, securing 62 out of the 80 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, while its NDA partner, Apna Dal (S), secured 2 seats. 

With the BJP's ambitious slogan, "Abki Baar 400 Paar," Uttar Pradesh assumes paramount importance in the upcoming elections as the ruling party seeks to surpass previous records and reinforce its dominance on the national stage.

Check Out Which Place Will Go To Polls On Which Date

The electoral battle in Uttar Pradesh will unfold across seven phases, with each phase encompassing a diverse array of constituencies:

Phase 1 voting on April 19, 2024, will encompass Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur, and Pilibhit.

Phase 2 voting on April 26, 2024, will include Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, and Mathura.

Phase 3 voting on May 7, 2024, will cover Sambhal, Hathras, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun, Aonla, and Bareilly.

Phase 4 voting on May 13, 2024, will see constituencies such as Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, and Bahraich going to polls.

Phase 5 voting on May 20, 2024, will witness polling in Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Kaiserganj, and Gonda.

Phase 6 voting on May 25, 2024, will include Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, Domariyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr, and Bhadohi.

Phase 7 voting on June 1, 2024, will conclude the electoral process in Uttar Pradesh, with constituencies such as Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria, Bansgaon, Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, and Robertsganj going to polls.

Published March 16th, 2024 at 20:55 IST

