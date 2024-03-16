Advertisement

New Delhi: During a press conference announcing the schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar revealed that, of 97 crore registered voters, over 48,000 are transgender. Back in 2019, the number stood at 39,075 with the maximum number of transgender voters hailing from Uttar Pradesh (7,797) followed by Tamil Nadu (5,793) and Karnataka (4,826).

The states and Union territories with no transgender voters were Arunachal Pradesh, Daman and Diu, Goa, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Sikkim.

Advertisement

According to the Election Commission, to abide by its "no voter be left behind" mandate, necessary efforts have been undertaken to ensure the inclusion of all sections of society in the electoral process.

"Enrolment of transgenders in the electoral rolls and motivating them to participate in the electoral process has been a huge challenge for the Election Commission. Numerous measures have been adopted to spread awareness among the transgenders, increasing the number of third gender electors," read the polls panel's report on the 2019 general elections.

Advertisement

The polls for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases, starting with voting for 102 seats in the first phase on April 19. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

With inputs from PTI.