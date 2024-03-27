×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 16:34 IST

LS Polls: BJP Releases Star Campaigners List Including PM Modi, Amit Shah For Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are among the 40 star campaigners of the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls in Uttarakhand.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are among the 40 star campaigners of the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls in Uttarakhand, according to a list released by the party on Wednesday.

The list also includes the names of BJP president JP Nadda, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Smriti Irani and Mathura MP Hema Malini. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, state BJP president Mahendra Bhatt and former chief ministers Trivendra Singh Rawat and Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank are also among the party's star campaigners. Polling for the five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand is scheduled to be held in the first of the seven-phase election on April 19. The BJP had won all the seats in the 2014 and the 2019 polls. 

Published March 27th, 2024 at 16:26 IST

