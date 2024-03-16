Lok Sabha Polls: SWOT Analysis of Parties in Gujarat

Advertisement

Ahmedabad: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat aims for a clean sweep of the state's 26 Lok Sabha seats like it did in 2014 and 2019, despite the combined strength of the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party. For the Congress, regaining the ground it lost in Gujarat in the last two Lok Sabha elections remains a herculean task. It lacks the leadership to take on the Modi-Shah combine.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is fighting in alliance with the Congress and has been given Bharuch and Bhavnagar seats to contest as part of the INDIA bloc.

Modi's charisma will be a key factor in BJP’s bid to retain all 26 seats in Gujarat, according to observers.

Lok Sabha polls in Gujarat will be held in a single phase on May 7. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

Following is the SWOT analysis of the political parties for the polls:

BJP

Strengths

Gujarat is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who leads the BJP's fight for a third term at the Centre. The party’s key strategist Amit Shah also hails from the Western state.

BJP is in pole position after winning a record 156 out of 182 assembly seats in the December 2022 state polls. It also has control of nearly every local body.

The BJP state unit is led by Navsari MP CR Paatil, a hard-working strategist who has a strong grip on party workers.

Weaknesses

The lack of strong local leadership remains a weak point for the BJP, which has depended solely on Modi's charisma to sway the voters.

AAP’s aggressive campaign has sought to pick holes in the state’s education system and health infrastructure.

Opportunities

The main opposition Congress has weakened further since its debacle in the 2022 assembly election when it won just 17 seats. Of these, four have already quit, including senior leaders like Arjun Modhwadia and Naran Rathwa, who have joined the BJP.

The BJP's plans for a clean sweep for the third consecutive time look overwhelmingly well-placed due to the presence of Modi and Shah.

Threats

Unlike in the 2022 assembly election, the opposition Congress and AAP have come together under the INDIA alliance to prevent the division of votes.

Giving prominence to former Congress leaders who have joined the BJP has upset a section of the workers of the ruling party.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra passed through several Lok Saha seats across seven districts of Gujarat with a sizable tribal population and is likely to affect voter sentiment.

Congress

Strengths

The Congress and AAP are fighting together as part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which will prevent the division of votes against the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has galvanised the party cadre at the state level, especially in the tribal belt.

Weaknesses

The lack of strong local leadership and a disappointing performance in the 2022 assembly election has eroded a sizable chunk of its cadre base in the state.

Congress has already seen four of its 17 winners in the assembly polls quitting the party.

The party lacks a local agenda to take on the ruling BJP in Gujarat.

Opportunities

Having failed to win a seat in the last two Lok Sabha elections, even a single victory in the 2024 polls will give Congress the confidence that it can script a comeback in the state.

Congress can harness the strength of AAP, a new entrant that managed to create a buzz in the 2022 assembly polls.

Threats

Taking on the 'son of the soil' narrative around Modi will be a huge task for the Congress.

Several senior leaders have quit Congress in the last few months, further weakening the organisation and eroding the people's trust in it.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

Strengths

From its negligible presence in the last Lok Sabha elections, AAP has taken enough strides for the Congress to cede two seats in the ensuing polls.

AAP will benefit from Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which has galvanised the support base in the state's tribal belt.

Weaknesses

AAP's cadre base in Gujarat has weakened after winning five seats in the 2022 assembly polls despite a high-decibel campaign. A majority of its candidates lost their deposits.

Lack of strong leadership at the state level which can capture the imagination of people, especially the youth.

Opportunities

Contesting in alliance with the Congress, AAP seeks to reap the benefit of that party’s support base in Bharuch and Bhavnagar. Bharuch is the home district of Congress strategist late Ahmed Patel.

AAP announced candidates for the two seats in advance, which gives them a head start in campaigning over the BJP.

Threats

Taking on the well-entrenched machinery of the BJP and Modi's all-conquering charisma is a task facing overwhelming odds.

One of AAP’s five MLAs quit and joined the BJP. Many workers of the party have also switched over to the ruling side in many parts of the state.