×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 19:21 IST

Lok Sabha Polls: SWOT Analysis of Parties in Uttar Pradesh

Voting for the 80 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will take place in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, the Election Commission announced on March 16.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.
BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Lucknow: The BJP has to do at least as well in these elections as the last time in Uttar Pradesh to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s target of winning 370 seats in the new Parliament. As of now, the party in UP appears to be on course for this.

Here is a SWOT analysis of the various rival parties in the state:

Advertisement

BJP (Bhartiya Janata Party) 

Strengths

Advertisement
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s candidature from Varanasi has a major impact on other UP constituencies as well.
  • The new Ram temple in Ayodhya strengthens the party’s Hindutva plank Weakness.
  • Absence of influential OBC and Dalit leaders to match Akhilesh Yadav or Mayawati Opportunities.
  • The BJP will cash in on the perception that the Yogi Adityanath government has “zero tolerance” towards crime.
  • Development of infrastructure, particularly highways and airports, in recent years, improves the BJP’s prospects.
  • The induction of Jayant Chaudhary’s RLD and Om Prakash Rajbhar's Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party in the fold strengthens the NDA alliance.

Threats 

Advertisement
  • Alienation of Muslims could result in consolidation of the community’s anti-BJP vote in some pockets

SP (Samajwadi Party) 

Strengths 

  • SP has a strong base in the OBC and Muslim communities.
  • The Yadav family appears to have buried its differences in recent years and put forward a united front.

Weaknesses  

  • The party leadership mainly revolves around the Yadav family.
  • The SP faces the BJP's accusation of being partial to Muslims and harbouring “criminals” within its ranks.

Opportunities

  • The recently forged alliance with the Congress could help avoid splitting of votes, particularly within the Muslim community, in several constituencies.

Threats 

  • The defection of party leaders and allies to the BJP and the NDA as polls near.

BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party)

Strengths

Advertisement
  • Despite a bad showing in the past few elections, the party enjoys an enviable support base among Dalit voters.

Weaknesses

Advertisement
  • The Bahujan Samaj Party relies heavily on Mayawati as its leader, with virtually no second rung of leadership.
  • Dismal performance in the 2022 assembly elections; its dwindling presence in Parliament and the state legislature has demoralised party workers.

Opportunities

Advertisement
  • Depending on its performance, the BSP has a chance of striking a post-poll understanding with the winning party or coalition.

Threats  

Advertisement
  • Another bad election result could have an impact on the party’s relevance.

Congress 

Strengths 

  • Party workers would draw strength from Rahul Gandhi’s yatras.

Weaknesses

  • Weak organisational structure in the state Opportunity.
  • The alliance with the SP gives it a chance to put up a serious fight on some seats.

Threats

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2024 at 19:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The CBI arrested 2 more persons, including Sheikh Shahjahan's brother, over alleged atrocities against the people of Sandeshkhali in West Bengal.

Shahjahan’s Brother Held

a minute ago
Indian Navy calls for Somali pirates to surrender and releave Ex-MV Ruen

Navy vs Pirates

a minute ago
Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Elections

a minute ago
The deadline for income tax proof submission for the financial year 2023-2024 is March 31

IPR Intellectual Property

2 minutes ago
HanuMan

HanuMan On OTT

3 minutes ago
LPG cylinder blast

100 Injured in Rewari

3 minutes ago
Vijay Varma and Sara Ali Khan

Vijay On Murder Mubarak

6 minutes ago
Advocate Turned Wildlife Photographer

Wildlife Photographer

8 minutes ago
Kriti

Kriti Sanon Defends Crew

14 minutes ago
Lionel Messi

DC United vs Inter Miami

15 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi is seeking a historic third term in the upcoming elections.

LS Polls 2024 Key Figures

16 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

18 minutes ago
Microsoft Teams

Teams walkie talkie

26 minutes ago
Cotton Candy

HP Cotton Candy Ban

31 minutes ago
BJP leader and Tripura CM Manik Saha.

Tripura LS SWOT

37 minutes ago
Lavender

Lavender Cultivation

37 minutes ago
Karnataka Opinion Poll: P-MARQ opinion poll has predicted 56% vote share for the NDA, 38% for Congress and 6% for others in Karnataka

Opinion Poll

38 minutes ago
PM Modi-chaired panel's meet to appoint 2 ECs Likely on March 14

PM Modi on Elections

38 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: EC To Announce 2024 Lok Sabha Election Dates Shortly

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  2. Tesla's Cybertruck smashes Toyota in 1st accident

    World6 hours ago

  3. Keep Uric Acid Levels In Check Through Diet: What To Eat And Avoid

    Lifestyle7 hours ago

  4. Congress, BRS Shattered All Dreams of Telangana: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  5. PM Modi's Light Moment With Translator in Telangana Wins Hearts

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo