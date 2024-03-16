Advertisement

Lucknow: The BJP has to do at least as well in these elections as the last time in Uttar Pradesh to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s target of winning 370 seats in the new Parliament. As of now, the party in UP appears to be on course for this.

Here is a SWOT analysis of the various rival parties in the state:

BJP (Bhartiya Janata Party)

Strengths

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s candidature from Varanasi has a major impact on other UP constituencies as well.

The new Ram temple in Ayodhya strengthens the party’s Hindutva plank Weakness.

Absence of influential OBC and Dalit leaders to match Akhilesh Yadav or Mayawati Opportunities.

The BJP will cash in on the perception that the Yogi Adityanath government has “zero tolerance” towards crime.

Development of infrastructure, particularly highways and airports, in recent years, improves the BJP’s prospects.

The induction of Jayant Chaudhary’s RLD and Om Prakash Rajbhar's Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party in the fold strengthens the NDA alliance.

Threats

Alienation of Muslims could result in consolidation of the community’s anti-BJP vote in some pockets

SP (Samajwadi Party)

Strengths

SP has a strong base in the OBC and Muslim communities.

The Yadav family appears to have buried its differences in recent years and put forward a united front.

Weaknesses

The party leadership mainly revolves around the Yadav family.

The SP faces the BJP's accusation of being partial to Muslims and harbouring “criminals” within its ranks.

Opportunities

The recently forged alliance with the Congress could help avoid splitting of votes, particularly within the Muslim community, in several constituencies.

Threats

The defection of party leaders and allies to the BJP and the NDA as polls near.

BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party)

Strengths

Despite a bad showing in the past few elections, the party enjoys an enviable support base among Dalit voters.

Weaknesses

The Bahujan Samaj Party relies heavily on Mayawati as its leader, with virtually no second rung of leadership.

Dismal performance in the 2022 assembly elections; its dwindling presence in Parliament and the state legislature has demoralised party workers.

Opportunities

Depending on its performance, the BSP has a chance of striking a post-poll understanding with the winning party or coalition.

Threats

Another bad election result could have an impact on the party’s relevance.

Congress

Strengths

Party workers would draw strength from Rahul Gandhi’s yatras.

Weaknesses

Weak organisational structure in the state Opportunity.

The alliance with the SP gives it a chance to put up a serious fight on some seats.

Threats

Aggressive electioneering by PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath.