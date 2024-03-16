×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 21:35 IST

Lok Sabha polls to be held in Jharkhand in four phases

Polls will be held in four phases for the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand, the Election Commission announced on Saturday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Jharkhand News
Jharkhand News | Image:Jharkhand News
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Ranchi: Polls will be held in four phases for the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand, the Election Commission announced on Saturday.

Singhbhum, Khunti and Lohardaga and Palamu will vote on May 13, while Chatra, Koderma and Hazaaribag will go to the polls on May 20. Polling will be held for Giridih, Dhanbad, Ranchi and Jamshedpur on May 25, and Rajmahal, Dumka and Godda will vote on June 1.

Advertisement

Division Of 14 Lok Sabha Seats

 Of the 14 Lok Sabha seats, five are reserved for STs and one for SCs. There are more than 2.55 crore voters in the state -- 1.29 crore male, 1.25 crore female and 407 transgenders. Among them are 22 lakh first-time voters and 3.6 lakh persons with disability.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar said, "Adequate security forces will be deployed in all 29,521 polling stations in the state to conduct free and fair polls. Besides, arrangements are also being made to monitor all polling stations through webcasting." Helicopters will be used for the movement of polling personnel in difficult terrains, he said.

Chief Minister Champai Soren claimed the ruling coalition of the state led by his JMM would win all the 14 Lok Sabha seats.

Advertisement

"Party workers from the block level to the state level are working. Hemant Soren is the leader of our party and also the executive president. We had contested the assembly polls under his leadership, and will fight the Lok Sabha polls under him," he told reporters.

On seat-sharing with the Congress, he said that it would be announced in a day or two.

Advertisement

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu said his party is ready to fight the elections and has already announced candidates, but the opponent parties are yet to decide on the sharing of seats.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP won 11 of the 14 seats in the state, its ally AJSU Party bagged one, while the Congress and JMM secured one seat each.

Advertisement

The last Lok Sabha elections were also held in four phases in Jharkhand.

While the JMM and its ally Congress are yet to name any candidate as negotiations for the sharing of seats are still continuing, the BJP has announced nominees for 11 of the 14 constituencies.

Advertisement

Of the 11, four are new candidates -- Geeta Kora who switched over from the Congress, Rajya Sabha MP Samir Oraon, Tala Marandi and Manish Jaiswal.

The seven other candidates will seek re-election from their respective constituencies. They include Union ministers Arjun Munda (Khunti) and Annapurna Devi (Koderma). 

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2024 at 21:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ed Sheeran with Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Meets Ed Sheeran

a few seconds ago
GATE 2024 Results Out

GATE Results Out

2 minutes ago
MARCOS

INS Kolkata rescues ship

8 minutes ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Modi's decade

10 minutes ago
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli

IPL 2024

17 minutes ago
The Samajwadi Party has released another list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

SP Fifth List

18 minutes ago
Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu meets troops in Gaza Strip

Israel to attend new talk

22 minutes ago
Pulkit Kriti Wedding

Pulkit-Kriti Spotted

23 minutes ago
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman on Indian Eco

39 minutes ago
Gold smuggling attempts foiled at the Mumbai Airport

Gold Smuggling

40 minutes ago
Israel

Blinken speaks to Kuleba

an hour ago
Three nabbed for the murder of jeweller in Himachal Pradesh

Three Nabbed for Murder

an hour ago
Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1

Mercedes CEO Salary

an hour ago
The Parent Trap

Lindsay On Son Luai

an hour ago
Jharkhand News

Jharkhand LS Polls

an hour ago
LPG cylinder blast

100 Injured in Rewari

an hour ago
Aaron Finch

Finch warns SRH

an hour ago
SpaceX Indonesia

SpaceX for Pentagon

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 76 Year Old Wrestler Lifts Heavy Weight, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

    India News6 hours ago

  2. LIVE: EC To Announce 2024 Lok Sabha Election Dates Shortly

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  3. Tesla's Cybertruck smashes Toyota in 1st accident

    World8 hours ago

  4. Keep Uric Acid Levels In Check Through Diet: What To Eat And Avoid

    Lifestyle8 hours ago

  5. Congress, BRS Shattered All Dreams of Telangana: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo