Updated March 30th, 2024 at 17:39 IST
Rajnath Singh to Head BJP's 27-Member Manifesto Committee For Lok Sabha Elections 2024
- Elections
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will head the BJP's 27-member manifesto committee for the Lok Sabha polls as the party brainstorms and seeks suggestions from people across the country for its election promises.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be the committee's convener and another Union minister Piyush Goyal its co-convener.
Several other Union ministers, besides chief ministers of states such as Gujarat, Assam and Madhya Pradesh, and seasoned hands like Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Vasundhara Raje are among the members of the committee.
Published March 30th, 2024 at 17:30 IST
