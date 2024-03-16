×

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 12:18 IST

Lok Sabha Polls: What Changes After Model Code of Conduct Is Enforced | 7 Points

The Election Commission will announce the datesheet for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections at 3 PM today, March 16.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Election Commission will announce the datesheet for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections at 3 PM today, March 16. Subsequently, the Model Code of Conduct will be enforced in the entire country until the announcement of poll results. 

The poll panel is likely to announce Lok Sabha elections in seven phases during April-end or May beginning, claimed sources. 

The Model Code of Conduct will significantly alter the regular functioning of the government as it imposes several restrictions on the ruling party as well as the opposition.  

With an aim of providing ‘level playing field,’ the ECI has evolved the Model Code of Conduct, which establishes norms for political parties and candidates. It promises free and fair polls under the supervision of the poll panel. 

It comes into effect the day ECI announces the schedule for the elections and remains in force untill the election results are declared.

What Changes With MCC Coming Into Force | 7 Points 

  1. The ruling government is prohibited from announcing any financial grants or making promises after the elections are announced, under the provisions of the MOC. 
  2. Centre also can't lay foundation stones or initiate projects or schemes of any kind, except civil servants.
  3. Promises related to the construction of roads, provision of drinking water facilities, etc., are not permitted during this period.
  4. Ad-hoc appointments in government or Public Undertakings that could influence voters in favour of the ruling party are prohibited.
  5. With the announcement of the Lok Sabah election schedule, ministers and other authorities cannot sanction grants or payments from discretionary funds once the elections are announced. 
  6. After the Model Code of Conduct comes into force, official visits shall not be combined with electioneering work, and the use of official machinery or personnel for electioneering is strictly prohibited, the ECI guidelines say.
  7. Government transport, including official aircraft, vehicles, machinery, and personnel, cannot be used to further the interests of the ruling party during elections.
Published March 16th, 2024 at 12:18 IST

