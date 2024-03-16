Advertisement

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Saturday, March 16, announced the datesheet for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, leading to enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct in the entire country until the announcement of poll results.

The Model Code of Conduct significantly alters the regular functioning of the government as it imposes several restrictions on the ruling party as well as the opposition.

With an aim of providing ‘level playing field,’ the ECI has evolved the Model Code of Conduct, which establishes norms for political parties and candidates. It promises free and fair polls under the supervision of the poll panel.

It comes into effect the day ECI announces the schedule for the elections and remains in force untill the election results are declared.

What Changes With MCC Coming Into Force | 7 Points

The ruling government is prohibited from announcing any financial grants or making promises after the elections are announced, under the provisions of the MOC. Centre also can't lay foundation stones or initiate projects or schemes of any kind, except civil servants. Promises related to the construction of roads, provision of drinking water facilities, etc., are not permitted during this period. Ad-hoc appointments in government or Public Undertakings that could influence voters in favour of the ruling party are prohibited. With the announcement of the Lok Sabah election schedule, ministers and other authorities cannot sanction grants or payments from discretionary funds once the elections are announced. After the Model Code of Conduct comes into force, official visits shall not be combined with electioneering work, and the use of official machinery or personnel for electioneering is strictly prohibited, the ECI guidelines say. Government transport, including official aircraft, vehicles, machinery, and personnel, cannot be used to further the interests of the ruling party during elections.