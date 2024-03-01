English
Updated March 1st, 2024 at 10:38 IST

LS 2024: Congress Pulls Out All Stops, Multiple Calls To Omar, Mehbooba As Leaders Camp in Delhi

Sources within the Congress revealed that multiple discussions have been held with Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti to reach a consensus on the alliance

Gursimran Singh
Delhi: Congress party's top brass in the National Capital is holding talks with NC Vice President and Former JK CM Omar Abdullah and PDP Chief and Former JK CM Mehbooba Mufti to finalise the alliance in Jammu and Kashmir. Senior leaders of the Congress Party including its chief Vikar Rasool Wani have camped in the National Capital for more than a couple of days to hold talks, and are hopeful that the alliance will be finalised in the next couple of days or even before.

Vikar Rasool Wani said that in days to come, the announcement of the structure of the alliance in Jammu and Kashmir will be made. "You will hear it very soon from us that the alliance has been finalised and we will be going unitedly against BJP in Jammu and Kashmir as well. The concerns of everyone will be catered to. We want the INDI alliance to win all five seats to come to us- it is not that we want to win, we want us to win. We will ensure that our cadre supports alliance partners as we are running for a single cause," he added.

Sources within the Congress revealed that multiple discussions have been held with Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti to reach a consensus on the alliance. Negotiations are ongoing, with some valley-based parties expressing reservations about joining forces for the Lok Sabha polls, fearing potential threats to their political standing, particularly with impending Assembly polls scheduled before September as per the directives of the Supreme Court.

Previously, the Congress Party proposed a new alliance framework for Jammu and Kashmir, suggesting a seat distribution formula among the National Conference, the People's Democratic Party, and itself. Under this proposed 3:2:1 formula, the National Conference would be allocated three seats, the People's Democratic Party one seat, and Congress two seats. A senior Congress leader affirmed that this formula had received endorsement from the party's high command, although the final decision rests with them. The priority is on maximizing electoral gains through a collaborative approach while ensuring equitable representation across all five Lok Sabha constituencies in the state

Published March 1st, 2024 at 10:38 IST

