Lok Sabha 2024 Elections Jammu and Kashmir: Nearing the announcement of Lok Sabha Polls, the political outreach in Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a spike as the latest addition to the list is National Conference Chief and Former JK CM Farooq Abdullah who reached out to Congress Working President Raman Bhalla last night. Hours after reaching Jammu Thursday afternoon, he went to the residence of Congress Working President Raman Bhalla and was there for over half an hour where several issues including the alliance coordination were discussed.

Sources in Bhalla Camp have informed Republic that Farooq Abdullah came to meet Raman Bhalla and was at his residence for more than 45 minutes during which a threadbare discussion took place on the alliance's future. "Farooq Abdullah came after holding some meetings with top brass of Congress in New Delhi; we are confident that things will be clear in the next couple of days. We are holding talks to loop in a senior leader who left the party earlier so that he can be our face against MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh in Udhampur Lok Sabha Seat," he added.

Congress dials BJP rebel; likely to field him against MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh

Congress party is negotiating with BJP rebel and its own former MP Chaudhary Lal Singh to get him into the party folds and field him from Udhampur Lok Sabha seat against MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh. Lal Singh left Congress in 2014 when he was denied a ticket from Udhampur Lok Sabha seat and Former JK CM Ghulam Nabi Azad was fielded against the then new entrant Jitendra Singh. Choudhary Lal Singh won for the first time in 1986 on a Congress ticket and then in 2002 was given Cabinet Rank as Health Minister in Jammu and Kashmir. Lal Singh won Lok Sabha seat of Udhampur- Kathua in 2004 and 2009 from Congress but resigned from the party in 2014 when Ghulam Nabi Azad was given Lok Sabha ticket from his constituency. He joined the BJP in 2014 in the presence of the then BJP Chief Amit Shah won from Basholi Assembly Sabha seat and was given a ministerial berth. Choudhary Lal Singh was removed from his ministerial berth in 2018 when he along with other cabinet ministers Chander Parkash Ganga was seen in a gathering in support of the accused of the infamous Rassana Rape case.

Earlier, BJP J&K Chief Ravinder Raina said that all are welcome in the party fold while replying to a question on the possible return of former MP and J&K Minister Choudhary Lal Singh into the saffron party.



