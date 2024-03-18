×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 13:31 IST

LS Polls 2024: BJP Core Group To Meet Today, UP CM to Participate

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, along with Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dr Dinesh Sharma, to strategize ahead of the UP polls

Reported by: Madhurima Mishra
BJP Core Group Meet Today, UP CM To Strategize Poll Participation
BJP Core Group Meet Today, UP CM To Strategize Poll Participation | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 New Delhi: The core group meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is scheduled to take place at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, today. The meeting aims to address several key issues, including the selection of potential candidates from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Odisha for the upcoming assembly elections.

Participating in the meeting will be Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dr. Dinesh Sharma, to strategize ahead of the UP polls. The upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh hold significant importance for the party, as it endeavours to maintain its position in the Center amidst a potentially united opposition.

Moreover, key leaders from the BJP Odisha are expected to attend, following the recent inclusion of several influential figures from the state into the party. A comprehensive discussion of the political scenario in West Bengal is anticipated to be a focal point of the meeting.

With the presence of top leaders such as National President JP Nadda and General Secretary (organization) BL Santosh, the meeting underscores the party's commitment to thorough strategizing for the upcoming electoral battles. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on last Wednesday released the second list with 72 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Published March 18th, 2024 at 13:31 IST

