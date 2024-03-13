Advertisement

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Deputy Election Officer in Leh has issued a notice to the President of the BJP Leh branch for alleged violations of the model code of conduct (MCC).

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), any hoardings, advertisements or materials that aim to highlight the accomplishments of living political figures or parties, and feature their photos, names, or party symbols, must be removed immediately. It's prohibited for any political entity to utilize public properties for such purposes.

The notice comes in the wake of the discovery of BJP logos affixed to various public properties in Leh, including government premises, which constitutes a clear violation of regulations.

“Displaying such advertisements, hoardings or posters before the official announcement of elections is deemed a breach of the Model Code of Conduct,” said an official.

In response to these breaches, Tehsildar of Leh, acting as the 15th class Magistrate, has been tasked with promptly removing the defacement from government property. Additionally, all relevant officers have been instructed to ensure the swift eradication of such markings from government-owned premises.

Meanwhile, the President of the BJP Leh has been urged to take necessary measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future, as they go against the standing instructions of the Commission.

Pertinently, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Ladakh has shortlisted three candidates for the upcoming parliamentary elections for the union territory's lone parliamentary seat. These candidates include sitting Member of Parliament Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Chief Executive Councilor of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh Tashi Gyalson, and Stanzin Lakpa, a councillor from Cha constituency in Kargil district.

The BJP's parliamentary board will give the final approval after receiving the shortlisted names from the Ladakh unit.

The party recently released its first list of 195 candidates for the forthcoming Parliament polls, with the second list expected to be unveiled soon, potentially including the candidate for the Ladakh Lok Sabha seat.

In the 2019 parliamentary elections, BJP leader J T Namgyal emerged victorious in Ladakh with a margin of 10,930 votes against independent candidate Sajjad Kargili.

On the other hand, the Congress and National Conference (NC) are yet to finalize their candidates for the parliamentary polls in Ladakh.

Both parties are considering their options, including whether to align with the INDIA block or contest independently. The NC, particularly, is in discussions over this matter, given its alliance with the Congress in the LAHDC Kargil elections in 2023.