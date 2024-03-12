×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 18:53 IST

Lok Sabha Polls: Congress Releases Second List of 43 Candidates, Fields Nakul Nath From Chhindwara

Congress has fielded Nakul Nath from Chhindwara.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Congress CEC Meeting
Congress releases second list of candidates for LS polls 2024 | Image:PTI
Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Congress party on Tuesday released its second list of 43 Candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The party has fielded, Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara. “We have already announced our first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. Today, we are going to announce the second list. Yesterday, CEC met and cleared the list of around 43 names from Assam, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi to contest from Jorhat, Assam. Nakul Nath to contest from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara. Rahul Kaswa to contest from Rajasthan's Churu. Vaibhav Gehlot to contest from Jalore”, said Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, while announcing the names of 43 candidates. 

Congress' Second List of 43 Candidates For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Out of the 43 candidates, 10 are General candidates, 13 OBC candidates, 10 SC candidates, 9 ST candidates and 1 Muslim candidate."   

State/UT-wise breakdown (43)

  • Assam: 12 candidates
  • Daman & Diu: 1 candidate
  • Gujarat: 7 candidates
  • Madhya Pradesh (MP): 10 candidates
  • Rajasthan: 10 candidates
  • Uttarakhand: 3 candidates

Congress' First List of 39 Candidates 

The Congress party announced its first list of 39 candidates on Friday with Rahul Gandhi to contest from Kerala’s Wayanad again.

 In the first list of candidates released by the party, former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel was fielded from Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal from Alappuzha (Kerala) and Shashi Tharoor was renominated from Thiruvananthapuram. 

Published March 12th, 2024 at 18:16 IST

