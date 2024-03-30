×

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 22:59 IST

LS Polls: Over 8,900 Voters Aged Above 100 In 12 Constituencies Of Rajasthan

There are more than 8,900 voters aged above 100 years, 13 of which are above 120 years, in 12 constituencies which will go to polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Rajasthan.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
  • 2 min read
Jaipur: There are more than 8,900 voters aged above 100 years, 13 of which are above 120 years, in 12 constituencies which will go to polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Rajasthan, an official said. The state's election department has published integrated voter lists for these seats. According to the final voters' list published by the state Chief Electoral Office, a total of 8,679 voters are aged between 100 to 109 years, 239 are aged between 110-119, and 13 voters are aged above 120 years.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in two phases in Rajasthan on April 19 and April 26.

Twelve of the 25 seats -- Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur -- will go to polls on April 19.

The Jhunjhunu constituency has the highest number of 100-plus voters at 1,802, Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said.

There are a total of 2.54 crore voters listed across the 12 constituencies which are slated to go to polls in the first phase, he said.

According to the voter lists published for these constituencies, the total number of general voters is 2,53,15,541, of which 1,32,89,538 are male, 1,20,25,699 are female and 304 are third gender voters.

A total of 7,98,520 voters, aged 18-19 years, will vote for the first time in Lok Sabha elections, Gupta said.

There are a total of 2,51,250 voters who classify as persons with disability in these seats, he said.

Jaipur has the highest number of voters at 22,87,350, while Dausa has the lowest at 18,99,304. 

Published March 29th, 2024 at 22:59 IST

Whatsapp logo