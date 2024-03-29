Advertisement

New Delhi: The Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar announced its seat-sharing formula on Friday, with the RJD set to contest 26 of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats, including Purnea and Hajipur. The Congress will field its candidates on 9 seats, including Kishanganj and Patna Sahib, while the Left parties have been given 5 seats.

26 Seats on Which RJD Will Contest

Gaya

Nawada

Jahanabad

Aurangabad

Buxar

Pataliputra

Munger

Jamui

Banka

Valmaki Nagar

Purvi Champaran

Sheohar

Sitamarhi

Vaishali

Saran

Siwan

Gopalganj

Ujiyarpur

Darbhanga

Madhubani

Jhanjharpur

Supaul

Madhepura

Purnia

Araria

Hazipur

List of seats on Which Congress Will Contest

Katihar

Kishanganj

Patna Sahib

Sasaram

Bhagalpur

West Champaran

Muzaffarpur

Samastipur

Maharajganj

Left to contest on These 5 Seats

Begusarai

Khagaria

Aarah

Karakat

Nalanda

Lok Sabha elections for the 40 seats in Bihar will be held in seven phases on April 19, 26, May 7, 13, 20, 25, and June 1. Votes will be counted on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress won only one seat while the RJD and Left parties failed to secure any. The NDA alliance, comprising the BJP and Janata Dal (United), swept the polls, securing 17 and 16 seats, respectively.

The BJP garnered a vote share of 24.1%, while the JD(U) secured a vote share of 22.3%. The undivided LJP won six seats with a vote share of 8%. In contrast, the Congress could only manage a vote share of 7.9%.

