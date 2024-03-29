Updated March 29th, 2024 at 13:18 IST
How RJD, Congress, and Left Strategise Seat Sharing in Bihar Post JDU's Exit
RJD set to contest 26 of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats, including Purnea and Hajipur.
New Delhi: The Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar announced its seat-sharing formula on Friday, with the RJD set to contest 26 of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats, including Purnea and Hajipur. The Congress will field its candidates on 9 seats, including Kishanganj and Patna Sahib, while the Left parties have been given 5 seats.
26 Seats on Which RJD Will Contest
- Gaya
- Nawada
- Jahanabad
- Aurangabad
- Buxar
- Pataliputra
- Munger
- Jamui
- Banka
- Valmaki Nagar
- Purvi Champaran
- Sheohar
- Sitamarhi
- Vaishali
- Saran
- Siwan
- Gopalganj
- Ujiyarpur
- Darbhanga
- Madhubani
- Jhanjharpur
- Supaul
- Madhepura
- Purnia
- Araria
- Hazipur
List of seats on Which Congress Will Contest
- Katihar
- Kishanganj
- Patna Sahib
- Sasaram
- Bhagalpur
- West Champaran
- Muzaffarpur
- Samastipur
- Maharajganj
Left to contest on These 5 Seats
- Begusarai
- Khagaria
- Aarah
- Karakat
- Nalanda
Lok Sabha elections for the 40 seats in Bihar will be held in seven phases on April 19, 26, May 7, 13, 20, 25, and June 1. Votes will be counted on June 4.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress won only one seat while the RJD and Left parties failed to secure any. The NDA alliance, comprising the BJP and Janata Dal (United), swept the polls, securing 17 and 16 seats, respectively.
The BJP garnered a vote share of 24.1%, while the JD(U) secured a vote share of 22.3%. The undivided LJP won six seats with a vote share of 8%. In contrast, the Congress could only manage a vote share of 7.9%.
Published March 29th, 2024 at 12:58 IST