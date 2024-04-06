Updated April 6th, 2024 at 21:32 IST
Maharashtra: Jolt to Uddhav Thackeray, As Babanrao Gholap Joins CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena
In a fresh setback to the Uddhav Thackeray camp ahead of Lok Sabha elections, former Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader Babanrao Gholap joined the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday.
Gholap was welcomed in the party by Shinde in the presence of state minister Dada Bhuse and Deputy Chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe.
Gholap, a five-time MLA from Nashik district, joining the Shinde camp may boost the party's prospects in north Maharashtra.
Former MLA Sanjay Pawar also joined the Shinde-led Sena.
Published April 6th, 2024 at 21:32 IST
