Advertisement

New Delhi: In a late-night meeting at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence on Friday, the seat-sharing strategy in Maharashtra has almost been finalised among the NDA partners for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, according to our sources. As per our sources, the BJP can contest in more than 30 seats out of 48 seats in the state. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is expected to contest in 10 seats while the Ajit Pawar faction of NCP is expected to get below 10 seats.

The meeting at Amit Shah's residence was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.. Sources further informed that the Shiv Sena might leave the seat in Mumbai.