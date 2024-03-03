English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 18:53 IST

Maharashtra Politics: Mahayuti Will Win 45 Seats in Lok Sabha Elections, Says CM Shinde

Maharashtra CM Shinde said that the Mahayuti alliance has vowed to win 45 seats in the Lok Sabha polls to support PM Modi's vision to make India a top economy.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Thane: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Sunday, said that the ruling Mahayutu alliance has set a target of winning 45 of the state's 48 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming polls to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a top economy. The ruling parties of the Mahayuti alliance include the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Shinde, and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party.

"Maharashtra will support PM Modi's vision of making the country a top economy by electing 45 MPs (out of 48)," Shinde said.

Advertisement

CM Shinde addressed a gathering at a 'shaasan aplya dari (government at your doorstep) event in Dombivali in Thane on Sunday. He also inaugurated several projects in Kalyan and performed ground-breaking ceremonies for various initiatives, including a new fish market in Dombivli, a cancer-cum-maternity hospital, and an auditorium.

Addressing another gathering earlier, Shinde had highlighted the achievements of his administration and the benefits of a “double engine government”.   

Advertisement

Shinde said cashless facilities will be introduced in all state hospitals with a recent hike in medical benefits from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

"Free health check-up has benefited around 4 crore women," he said.

Advertisement

Shinde said Maharashtra is leading in foreign investment, infrastructure development, and adding substantially to GDP.

The chief minister also spoke about plans to construct the Mumbai-Goa greenfield super expressway.

Advertisement

"Ongoing industrial developments are expected to generate employment for 3 lakh individuals. The interim budget for 2024-25 underscores an inclusive approach, catering to all sections of society," he said.

With inputs from PTI. 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 18:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

MS Dhoni plays dandiya with DJ Bravo

Dhoni plays dandiya

an hour ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

a day ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

a day ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

a day ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

2 days ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

2 days ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UK retailers report sales slump eased in February

    Business News16 minutes ago

  2. Old or new tax regime: Which is perfect fit for your pocket?

    Business News18 minutes ago

  3. Carlo Ancelotti expresses shock over Real Madrid's disallowed goal

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  4. Grade A developers spark 40% sales rise

    Business News19 minutes ago

  5. 4 Killed, 1 Injured After Car Rams into Tractor-Trolley in Maha's Latur

    India News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo