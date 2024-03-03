Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 18:53 IST
Maharashtra Politics: Mahayuti Will Win 45 Seats in Lok Sabha Elections, Says CM Shinde
Maharashtra CM Shinde said that the Mahayuti alliance has vowed to win 45 seats in the Lok Sabha polls to support PM Modi's vision to make India a top economy.
- Elections
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Thane: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Sunday, said that the ruling Mahayutu alliance has set a target of winning 45 of the state's 48 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming polls to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a top economy. The ruling parties of the Mahayuti alliance include the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Shinde, and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party.
"Maharashtra will support PM Modi's vision of making the country a top economy by electing 45 MPs (out of 48)," Shinde said.
Advertisement
CM Shinde addressed a gathering at a 'shaasan aplya dari (government at your doorstep) event in Dombivali in Thane on Sunday. He also inaugurated several projects in Kalyan and performed ground-breaking ceremonies for various initiatives, including a new fish market in Dombivli, a cancer-cum-maternity hospital, and an auditorium.
Addressing another gathering earlier, Shinde had highlighted the achievements of his administration and the benefits of a “double engine government”.
Advertisement
Shinde said cashless facilities will be introduced in all state hospitals with a recent hike in medical benefits from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.
"Free health check-up has benefited around 4 crore women," he said.
Advertisement
Shinde said Maharashtra is leading in foreign investment, infrastructure development, and adding substantially to GDP.
The chief minister also spoke about plans to construct the Mumbai-Goa greenfield super expressway.
Advertisement
"Ongoing industrial developments are expected to generate employment for 3 lakh individuals. The interim budget for 2024-25 underscores an inclusive approach, catering to all sections of society," he said.
With inputs from PTI.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published March 3rd, 2024 at 18:37 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Grade A developers spark 40% sales riseBusiness News19 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.