Advertisement

Thane: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Sunday, said that the ruling Mahayutu alliance has set a target of winning 45 of the state's 48 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming polls to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a top economy. The ruling parties of the Mahayuti alliance include the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Shinde, and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party.

"Maharashtra will support PM Modi's vision of making the country a top economy by electing 45 MPs (out of 48)," Shinde said.

Advertisement

CM Shinde addressed a gathering at a 'shaasan aplya dari (government at your doorstep) event in Dombivali in Thane on Sunday. He also inaugurated several projects in Kalyan and performed ground-breaking ceremonies for various initiatives, including a new fish market in Dombivli, a cancer-cum-maternity hospital, and an auditorium.

Addressing another gathering earlier, Shinde had highlighted the achievements of his administration and the benefits of a “double engine government”.

Advertisement

Shinde said cashless facilities will be introduced in all state hospitals with a recent hike in medical benefits from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

"Free health check-up has benefited around 4 crore women," he said.

Advertisement

Shinde said Maharashtra is leading in foreign investment, infrastructure development, and adding substantially to GDP.

The chief minister also spoke about plans to construct the Mumbai-Goa greenfield super expressway.

Advertisement

"Ongoing industrial developments are expected to generate employment for 3 lakh individuals. The interim budget for 2024-25 underscores an inclusive approach, catering to all sections of society," he said.

With inputs from PTI.

Advertisement