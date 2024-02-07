Advertisement

Mumbai: Two recent rounds of the seat-sharing talks of opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) failed in Maharashtra, with no conclusion reached. In the midst of the big guns like Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Bal Thackeray faction) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) fighting for seats ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, there were some smaller players who refused to be a part of the talks.

Prakash Ambedkar, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) president and grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar, was one of the people invited to be a part of the seat-sharing talks in Maharashtra as part of the MVA. Ambedkar, who had not been a part of the two MVA seat-sharing meetings in January this year, has softened his stance.

On Friday, Prakash Ambedkar joined the seat-sharing talks of the MVA for the Lok Sabha elections.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut posted a picture of Prakash Ambedkar at the meeting in Mumbai on X. He wrote in Marathi, “Mr. Balasaheb Ambedkar was welcomed today in the Maharashtra Development Alliance meeting. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi will gain strength in the fight to protect the constitution. We will fight together against the royalists in the country! This determination is sure!”

He added that with the VBA joining the MVA, the fight to protect the Constitution of India has become stronger. "We will fight against mobocracy," said Raut.

Apart from Raut, MVA members who are a part of the seat-sharing talks committee are NCP leaders Jitendra Awhad and Jayant Patil, Congress leaders Nana Patole, Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat and Varsha Gaikwad.

Prakash Ambedkar on MVA Bloc and BJP

At the seat-sharing talks today, Prakash Ambedkar is believed to have said, “I wish MVA doesn't end up like INDIA (Alliance). I feel MVA would end like INDIA Bloc - the way Nitish (Kumar) left, Mamata (Banerjee) left and now Akhilesh (Yadav) is on the turf to leave the INDIA Alliance. I wish this should not happen in Maharashtra. We decided that there should be a common minimum understanding between the Alliance and only on that basis the Alliance can proceed."

Ambedkar made a shocking statement, when he said, "The seat-sharing talks are yet to take place. I have an offer from BJP since a long time."

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest in the country after Uttar Pradesh, which has 80. The Congress is aiming to get 22 seats, say reports, while yielding 18 seats to the Shiv Sena and 8 to the NCP.