Updated April 11th, 2024 at 23:06 IST

Major EMBARRASSMENT: ‘Chor-Chor’ Slogans Raised Before Mamata Banerjee in Bengal's Jalpaiguri

Locals reportedly gathered around her convoy in Jalpaiguri and allegedly raised ‘Chor-Chor’ slogans as Mamata Banerjee kept witnessing the utter humiliation.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | Image:X/ @BJP4Bengal
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jalpaiguri: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday came across massive embarrassment in her own ruling state while campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections, when the local people in large numbers gathered around her convoy in Jalpaiguri and allegedly raised ‘Chor-Chor (Thief)’ slogans as Mamata Banerjee kept witnessing the utter humiliation with folded hand. The incident reportedly took place in front of the West Bengal CM as soon as her convoy reached Chalsa. However, Mamata Banerjee chose to ignore the sloganeering as her convoy moved forward. It is being claimed that the people raising slogans were BJP supporters.

Reports suggest that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, was on her way to an election rally and had landed at the helipad located at Tiyabon in Chalsa of Meteli. During the same time, a road show of the BJP was being carried out in Chalsa Mangalbari area in support of BJP candidate from the Alipurduar constituency, Manoj Tigga.

Advertisement

It is being said that before the Chief Minister's convoy could pass the BJP’s roadshow, the police rushed to them and tried to switch off the loudspeaker being used by the Bharatiya Janata Party during their roadshow. The police action stirred chaos among the BJP workers and supporters, who refused to switch off their loudspeakers.

As the police reportedly approached to switch the mic forcefully, the BJP leader informed them that the roadshow was being carried out with proper permission.

Advertisement

Amid this tussle, as CM Mamata Banerjee’s convoy passed by the local people started raising slogans of 'chor-chor'. However, the Chief Minister did not pay attention to this and moved forward.

The entire incident was captured by the people present at the spot, following which several videos went viral on social media.
 

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2024 at 23:06 IST

