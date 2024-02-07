Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 20:17 IST

'400 Paar Ho Raha': Kharge Concedes in Rajya Sabha Before Lok Sabha Elections | WATCH

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge made a big remark and predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will cross 400+ seats in general elections.

Digital Desk
Kharge Concedes Defeat in Rajya Sabha
Kharge Concedes Defeat in Rajya Sabha | Image:Republic Digital
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The INDI alliance seems to have accepted defeat even before the start of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge made a big remark and predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will cross 400+ seats in general elections. His statement cracked up PM Modi and other MPs in the Rajya Sabha amid a serious discussion. The video of Kharge making a big claim about the saffron party victory has been doing rounds on social media. The BJP shared the video on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, with a strong caption that could act as salt on the rift-torn INDI alliance's 'wound'. "PM Modi be like, I need new haters, the old ones have become my fans...", the BJP said on Twitter.  

When Kharge Conceded Defeat in Rajya Sabha. Watch The Video Below

After months of projecting itself as a contender against the NDA, the INDI bloc finds itself entangled in the complexities of a coalition whirl. This situation poses a potential challenge for the Congress leadership, currently engrossed in RaGa's 'Nyay' yatra, as the party's leadership contends with manoeuvrings within the alliance. Nitish Kumar joining hands with the BJP again, Mamata Banerjee's TMC in West Bengal, Arvind Kejriwal's AAP, and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav have strategically negotiated with the Congress leadership, adding another layer to the intricate alliance dynamics.  

Kharge Fear Mongers Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Earlier Kharge had expressed apprehension that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections would be the last opportunity for the people to save democracy, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi might prefer dictatorship in case his party wins the upcoming polls. "This will be the last opportunity for the people to save democracy in India. If Narendra Modi wins another election, there will be a dictatorship in the country. The BJP will rule India like Putin in Russia," Kharge said while addressing a party rally.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP and RSS, Kharge said that the present government under Modi is being run by intimidating states and leaders of the opposition."Notices are being served to the leaders and ED and Income Tax have become weapons to grind the political opponents," he claimed adding that the people should be aware of the BJP and RSS ideologies. He alleged that the leaders are threatened to leave their parties, friendships and alliances if they oppose the ideologies of BJP and RSS.   On Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar returning to the NDA, Kharge claimed it will not have any impact on the polls.  "One person quitting Mahagathbandhan will not weaken us. We will defeat the BJP," he said.

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 16:48 IST

