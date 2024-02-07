Advertisement

Amid the ongoing seat-sharing tussle, Congress faces a major jolt from its INDI bloc ally TMC ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dealt a significant blow to the opposition's INDI alliance on Wednesday, declaring that her Trinamool Congress (TMC) would go solo in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state. The decision came in the wake of unsuccessful seat-sharing discussions with the Congress, a pivotal member of the alliance, for the crucial polls.

“I had no discussions with the Congress party. I have always said that in Bengal, we will fight alone. I am not concerned about what will be done in the country but we are a secular party and in Bengal, we will alone defeat BJP. I am a part of the INDI alliance.” Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday.

She also took a sharp jibe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra and said that although the Yatra is passing through West Bengal, her party was. not informed about it.

Speaking about the failed negotiations, Banerjee stated, "Whatever proposal I gave them, they have refused all. Since then, we have decided to go alone in Bengal."

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says "I had no discussions with the Congress party. I have always said that in Bengal, we will fight alone. I am not concerned about what will be done in the country but we are a secular party and in Bengal, we will alone defeat BJP. I am a part of… pic.twitter.com/VK2HH3arJI — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2024

Heated war of words between Mamata and Adhir

The announcement followed a heated exchange between Banerjee and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury yesterday. Chowdhury criticised the West Bengal Chief Minister, labeling her as an opportunist and asserting that the Congress would contest the Lok Sabha elections independently.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remarks came amid reports suggesting that the TMC was poised to field candidates in all 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal. Attempting to ease tensions, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi asserted that Mamata Banerjee was ‘close to him’, and Chowdhury's comments on seat-sharing talks 'won't matter'.

Despite Rahul Gandhi's conciliatory words, Mamata Banerjee had earlier expressed her dissatisfaction with the Congress. She indicated that the olive branch extended by Rahul Gandhi had not influenced her decision, citing the lack of courtesy from the grand old party, including the absence of information about their planned Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in West Bengal. "As a matter of courtesy, they haven't even informed me they are going to hold a yatra in Bengal," she had remarked.

Mamata is desperate: BJP

As Mamata Banerjee snapped all her party's ties with Congress in West Bengal, BJP took a potshot as the TMC supremo. Taking to X, BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya wrote, “Mamata Banerjee’s decision to fight alone in West Bengal is a sign of desperation. Unable to hold her political ground, she wants to fight all seats, in the hope that she can still be relevant, after the polls.”

“Much against her desire, to emerge as the face of the Opposition alliance, no one ever proposed her name. Her several trips to Delhi, to build a national profile, didn’t work. She just couldn’t hide the blood of post poll violence and rid herself of the nauseating stink of appeasement politics. An embarrassed Mamata, to save face, pitched for Mallikarjun Kharge, ruling herself out in the process. She realised, despite her bluster, she had no currency in the Opposition camp and had been building ground to snap out for long. But the fact that her announcement to go solo comes just before Rahul Gandhi’s circus arrives in Bengal, is a death knell for I.N.D.I Alliance,” he added further.

‘INDI bloc neither has a flag, agenda, leader, nor policy or intention’

On statements of Mamata Banerjee, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury & Rahul Gandhi regarding seat-sharing between Congress and TMC for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "...Allies of INDI themselves are demolishing the palace of their alliance every day. They strike up a friendship after coming to Delhi but wrestle in West Bengal. A new conflict is seen everywhere. Even after five meetings, they neither have a flag, agenda, leader, nor policy or intention. They are just full of confusion, corruption and people who further family profession...People have decided to support those who have a mission and not those who have a confusion every day."

RJD on Mamata breaking ties with Congress

On Mamata Banerjee's INDI alliance remark, RJD MP Manoj Jha said, "Please wait for some time...Maybe the statement was given in some particular situation...If there is a conflict then the alliance (INDIA) would solve it..."

AAP backs Mamata's decision

On Mamata Banerjee's recent remark on going solo in West Bengal, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "TMC is a big party in West Bengal, Congress and the Left has always been fighting against them. So seat sharing with TMC will be a little difficult. The issues between them will be resolved. Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi are committed to the success of the INDIA bloc. We are hopeful that all parties in the INDIA bloc will fight elections together..."