Updated April 8th, 2024 at 14:46 IST

Man Sacrifices Finger in Offering to Goddess Kali For PM Modi's Third Term

Arun accidentally severed his finger, leaving people shocked.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Arun accidentally severed his finger, leaving people shocked. | Image:Republic Digital
New Delhi: Arun Vernekar, a resident of Sonarwada in Karwar, Uttara Kannada district, Karnataka, met with an unfortunate accident while attempting to collect blood for an offering to Goddess Kali. His intention was to pray for PM Modi’s third term in office. Tragically, during this ritual, Arun accidentally severed his finger, leaving people shocked.

Vernekar suffered a grievous injury when he tried to cut off the front portion of his left forefinger with a machete.  Following the injury, Arun Vernekar found his finger still hanging from his hand. Despite the pain, he managed to collect the blood and used it to inscribe a plea to Goddess Kali: "Ma Kali Ma Modi Baba Ka Raksha Karo" (Mother Kali, protect Modi baba).

“I wanted to collect some blood, but the force was stronger than I thought and I chopped off a part of my finger. Now, I will consider it as an offering to the Goddess,’‘ a leading portal quoted Vernekar as saying. 

After the accident, Vernekar's family rushed him to the hospital, where doctors said that it was impossible to reattach the severed portion of his finger. Consequently, they advised him to undergo complete amputation.   

Who is Arun Vernekar?

Arun Vernekar, a young jeweller and staunch supporter of the BJP, is described as a "die-hard fan" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

His admiration for the Prime Minister is so profound that he has erected a small temple dedicated to Modi within his home.

Inside this temple, a bust of the Prime Minister i displayed, accompanied by a plaque bearing the inscription: "While Modi is the Pujari of Bharata Mata, I am the Pujari of Modi Baba."

