New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Maneka Gandhi on Saturday indicated that her son Varun Gandhi was denied ticket as his writings were sometimes critical of the government. Maneka thinks that Varun's criticism of the Modi government's policies ay have cost him the party's Lok Sabha ticket from Pilibhit, as there was no other reason she said.

Varun Gandhi is the sitting MP from Uttar Pradesh Pilibhit, but this time the BJP has fielded UP PWD minister Jitin Prasada in his place. He has been vocal against his own government several times on the issue of inflation and unemployment.

On Varun Gandhi being denied a ticket and if she felt bad as a mother, Maneka Gandhi told PTI, "Well I can't say I was delighted but I am sure Varun will do very well even without a ticket. "I can't think of one other reason." Asked about calls from Pilibhit that he should have been fielded from there this time also, she said, "Yes, he should have been there but the party has taken a decision and that's it.

Former Union minister and BJP's Sultanpur Maneka Gandhi, in an exclusive interview with PTI, said that Varun would do very well even without it. She said that Varun Gandhi wanted to come to Sultanpur to campaign for her but a decision on that hasn't been taken yet. The Sultanpur seat in Uttar Pradesh goes to polls on May 25 in the sixth round of the seven-phase general elections. Polling was held in Pilibhit in the first phase on April 19.

Will Varun Gandhi Take Over Sultanpur

On whether in future Varun Gandhi may switch to Sultanpur like earlier or Pilibhit was his 'karmabhoomi' now, Maneka Gandhi said that "at the moment, of course, Pilibhit, and India is his karmabhoomi, let him work all over."

Denied a ticket from the Pilibhit Lok Sabha seat, BJP MP Varun Gandhi had also written an emotional letter to the people of his constituency in which he asserted that his relationship with them will remain intact till his last breath. The Pilibhit seat has remained with Maneka Gandhi or her son since 1996. This time she is contesting against Ram Bhual Nishad of the Samajwadi Party.

Maneka Gandhi won the seat on a Janata Dal ticket in 1989, lost in 1991, and won it again in 1996. She won from the constituency in 1998 and 1999 as an Independent candidate. She won the seat in 2004 and 2014 as a BJP candidate. Varun Gandhi won the seat in 2009 and 2019 as a BJP candidate.

(With PTI inputs)

