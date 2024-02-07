'Mar Jaana Kabul': Old Video of 'Paltu Ram' Nitish Goes Viral | WATCH

Advertisement

Nitish Kumar Viral Video: Amid all the preparations at Bihar Raj Bhavan for Nitish Kumar's swearing-in ceremony, an old video of the JDU president saying he would prefer to die rather than go with the NDA has gone viral on social media. Several netizens including political leaders are sharing the video on questioning Nitish Kumar's 'paltu ram' (U-turn) streak. "Honorable, Nitish Kumar sir, we all want you to have a long life as you are a great leader of the country. You are the father of the INDIA alliance, what will the public think if you turn around again?" Samajwadi leader Rajeev Rai wrote on X (formerly Twitter), posting the video.

"Would prefer to die rather than go with them (BJP). All these talks are bogus... they filed cases against Tejashwi and his father without any reason to bring me to their side," Nitish had said in 2023. For the unversed, Nitish made the remarks while responding to reporters' questions on the BJP's decision that they would never ally with Nitish. Watch the viral clip here.

माननीय @NitishKumar जी हम सब चाहते हैं कि आपकी लम्बी उम्र हो,आप देश के बड़े नेता है,



आप से हम सबको उम्मीद है कि भाजपा के खिलाफ आपने प्रतिज्ञा किया था उसको हम सब मिलकर पूरा करेंगे,



INDIA गठबंधन के जनक है आप , अगर फिर पलटी मारेंगे तो जनता क्या सोचेगी ?😞@Jduonline pic.twitter.com/j76gz4qraZ — Rajeev Rai (@RajeevRai) January 27, 2024

For the unversed, Nitish Kumar joined the Mahagathbandhan in August 2022, after severing ties with the BJP. At that time, Kumar had accused BJP of trying to ‘split’ his JDU. He formed a new government with a multi-party coalition that included RJD, Congress and three Left parties.

A total of eight ministers including two Deputy CMs are expected to be sworn in along with Chief Minister-designate Nitish Kumar in the oath-taking ceremony at 5 PM on Sunday.

Deputy Chief Ministers: Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha (BJP)

Other ministers:

Dr Prem Kumar (BJP)

Vijendra Yadav (JDU)

Vijay Chaudhary (JDU)

Shravan Kumar (JDU)

Santosh Suman (HAM)

Sumit Singh (Independent)

In the current 243-member Bihar Assembly, JD(U) has 45 MLAs and the BJP 78. Kumar also has the support of one Independent member. Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha, which is already a part of the NDA, has four MLAs. The RJD (79) along with the Congress (19) and the Left parties (16) have a combined 114 MLAs, eight short of a majority.