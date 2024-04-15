Mayawati Promises To Make Western Uttar Pradesh a Separate State, BJP's Balyan Responds

Advertisement

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Mayawati said that her party would take concrete steps to make western Uttar Pradesh a separate state if voted to power in the upcoming elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party has slammed the BSP over the same. The BJP said that Mayawati won’t even get the chance.

Addressing a rally here in support of the BSP's candidate from the Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha seat Dara Singh Prajapati, Maywati said, “You want western Uttar Pradesh to become a separate state. For this, concrete steps will be taken if our government comes to power at the Centre.” The demand for a separate state in West Uttar Pradesh has been long standing, having Rashtriya Lok Dal also supporting it in the past. Twenty-five years ago, Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh as a separate state.

Prajapati is pitted against Sanjeev Kumar Balyan of the BJP and Harendra Singh Malik of the Samajwadi Party (SP). The BSP is fighting this Lok Sabha election alone and is not part of the opposition INDI bloc.

BJP Hits Back

Responding to the same, BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan said that Mayawati won’t get the chance to carve out a new state with western UP districts as the people have already made up their minds.

“She has said a good thing (on Mayawati's statement to make western UP a separate state if comes to power), but she won't get the chance. People have already made up their minds to make PM Modi the PM again, even the opposition candidates will say so. Since PM Modi has assumed power, there is pro incumbency and we are going to the people based on the work that we have done,” said Balyan while speaking to ANI.

Mayawati Eyes Jat-Muslim Brotherhood in Western UP

The eight parliamentary constituencies of Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina (SC), Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh will vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls on April 19 and Mayawati who fought the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party is looking to gain back the joint support of Jat and Muslim communities.

During her rally in Saharanpur and Muzaffarnagar, Mayawato spoke of the Muslim-Jat brotherhood. "In the last few years, with the BJP in power at the Centre and in most states, the progress of Muslims has stopped to a great extent. Violence in the name of religion has increased here," Mayawati said, adding that poor people of the general category have also not received any benefits under the BJP's rule.

"When the party was formed, people from the opposition party had spread the word that BSP was against the Jats. But when our government was formed, there were no riots in Western Uttar Pradesh, especially in Muzaffarnagar. We did not allow any caste conflict or communal conflict to happen here. The Brotherhood of Jats and Muslims was broken during the SP government. Here Muslims and Jats fought among themselves," said Mayawati during poll rally.

Launching her party's poll campaign in western Uttar Pradesh, the BSP chief also asked the Muslim community not to split their votes. "If the Muslim community splits its votes, and votes for the Congress, then the BJP will get the benefit," she said at a rally in Saharanpur.