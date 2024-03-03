Advertisement

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has introduced an MP candidate to contest against Asaduddin Owaisi, the four-time Hyderabad Member of Parliament from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) party.

Dr. Madhavi Latha, chairperson of Virinchi Hospital, has been nominated as the BJP's candidate for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, marking the first time the BJP has fielded a woman candidate in this constituency.

Advertisement

BJP's First Female MP Candidate from Hyderabad

Madhavi Latha, apart from her role in the healthcare sector, is also known for her involvement in social activism and cultural pursuits. She is a Bharatanatyam dancer and holds a postgraduate degree in political science from Koti Women’s College. She has also raised her voice by joining various Muslim women's groups on issues like the abolition of triple talaq, earning her recognition in the Old City areas of Hyderabad.

Advertisement

Despite not having a background in active politics or coming from a political family, Madhavi Latha has been proactive in her engagement with societal issues and has garnered support from the people of the old city, possibly the reason why the BJP fielded her against Owaisi, who comes from a strong political background.

Owaisi's Dominance and BJP's Challenge

Interestingly, Owaisis and AIMIM have been ruling the constituency for over 40 years.The Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat has been held by the Owaisi family since 1984, making it a stronghold for AIMIM. In addition to her role in healthcare and social activism, Madhavi Latha is associated with trusts and foundations working in the fields of education and charity.

Asaduddin Owaisi, the current MP, has maintained a significant margin of victory in previous elections, consolidating his position in the constituency. In the 2019 elections, the BJP candidate secured over two lakh votes, while Owaisi won by a considerable margin, surpassing the five lakh vote mark. However, the nomination of Madhavi Latha might indicate the BJP's determination to challenge Owaisi's dominance in the upcoming elections.

Advertisement

The BJP's broader strategy in Telangana has witnessed a gradual increase in its vote share over the past decade. In the recently concluded assembly elections, the BJP made significant gains, winning eight seats and emerging as the main opposition in several constituencies around Hyderabad. Apart from the BJP’s surge in vote share, the party took a big stride when BJP’s K V. Ramana Reddy defeated both former Chief Minister KCR and incumbent Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy from North Telangana’s Kamareddy constituency. However, whether the BJP will be able to make inroads in Hyderabad, which has always remained a stronghold for the Owaisi family, will be something to watch out for in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP on Saturday announced the names of a total of 195 candidates for the general elections. The BJP has released the first list of its candidates in 16 states and two union territories.