×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 13:54 IST

Miffed Eshwarappa Adamant on Contesting From Shivamogga Seat As Rebellion Peaks in Karnataka BJP

KS Eshwarappa on Tuesday remained adamant on contesting the Shivamogga seat against BJP candidate and BS Yediyurappa’s elder son BY Raghavendra.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
KS Eshwarappa
KS Eshwarappa | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister KS Eshwarappa on Tuesday remained adamant on contesting the Shivamogga seat against BJP candidate and BS Yediyurappa’s elder son BY Raghavendra, despite discussion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Miffed over ticket denial to son KE Kantesh, Eshwarappa will travel to Delhi to meet BJP top leadership tomorrow. 

Advertisement

Giving details of his discussion with Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a day-long visit to Karnataka, Eshwarappa said, “Amit Shah asked me to come to Delhi and that he wants to speak to me. I have told him that I will come to Delhi but have told him that he must not ask me to not contest. Responding to that Shah said that he'll not direct but requested me to not contest. I have told him that it's not necessary.” 

Eshwarappa met disappointment after his son KE Kantesh was denied party ticket from the Haveri seat for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. The BJP instead fielded former CM Basavaraj Bommai from the segment. 

Advertisement

Disappointed with the decision, Eshwarappa declared he will contest election independently against Raghavendra from the Shivamogga seat. 

Eshwarappa, who has turned rebel, had said earlier that Yediyurappa who promised his son ticket from Haveri seat, betrayed him ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. 

Advertisement

The Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka will be conducted in twon phases- April 26 and May 7. In the last general elections, BJP swept the state, winning record 25 out of 28 seats.


 

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 13:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Stock market news

South Korean shares

a few seconds ago
sanjay singh

BREAKING: Sanjay Singh Ge

a minute ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

3 minutes ago
modi

PM’s Sharp Attack on INDI

5 minutes ago
AAP MLAs Gather at Kejriwal’s Residence to Meet Wife Sunita | LIVE

India News LIVE

9 minutes ago
Disney AI-powered ads

Disney gains momentum

11 minutes ago
Jobs Unaffected by Artificial Intelligence

Jobs unaffected by AI

13 minutes ago
PepsiCo Quarterly sales decline

PepsiCo India

18 minutes ago
Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case | Live

Banda Jail Superintendent

20 minutes ago
Nikkhil Advani

Lack Of Unity In B'wood

22 minutes ago
OTD: India won the ICC ODI World Cup in 2011

13 years of IND's WC win

23 minutes ago
WWE

Roman Reigns WARNS WWE

24 minutes ago
Japan's monetary base growth slows as BOJ shifts from radical stimulus

Japan's monetary growth

26 minutes ago
British shop prices rose at their slowest pace in over two years in March

British shop prices rose

28 minutes ago
Vistara flight

Vistara Cancellations

32 minutes ago
Contra Dating Trend

Contra Dating Explained

33 minutes ago
Explore, connect, and thrive at MAHE B’LRU Open House

MAHE B’LRU

37 minutes ago
How To Get An Internship

How to get an Internship?

40 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 2 killed, 10 Injured in Bus-Lorry Collision on Trichy-Chennai Highway

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Israel Eliminates At Least 3 Iranian Generals in Airstrike In Syria

    World13 hours ago

  3. MP: Woman Held For Abducting Husband's Niece And Marrying Her

    India News15 hours ago

  4. Woman Slams Southwest Airlines On An Overweight Co-passenger, Post Viral

    World16 hours ago

  5. Pakistan: Why Are Students in Karachi Boycotting Coca-Cola?

    World17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo