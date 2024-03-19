×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 11:00 IST

Miffed Sadananda Gowda Likely to Jump Ship As Congress Lures Disgruntled BJP Netas In Karnataka

As Lok Sabha elections 2024 inches closer, the political battlefield in Karnataka is heating up with Congress leaders reportedly luring disgruntled BJP leaders.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Dk Shivakumar and Sadananda Gowda
Dk Shivakumar and Sadananda Gowda | Image:PTI/File
  • 3 min read
Bengaluru: As Lok Sabha elections 2024 inches closer, the political battlefield in Karnataka is heating up with Congress leaders reportedly luring disgruntled BJP leaders with the poll ticket., claimed sources. 

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress heavyweight DK Shivakumar confirmed to sources that Congress leaders are holding talks with BJP leaders who have been dropped from the BJP candidates list.  

Among many BJP leaders are former chief minister and Bangalore North MP DV Sadananda Gowda who recently indicated that he may quit the BJP while confirming that he had received feelers from the Congress.

“Ups and downs, embarrassments are common in politics. But sacrificing someone for selfish reasons is hurtful. There’s nothing about Karnataka BJP that makes it a party with a difference. I’m hurt about this,” Gowda said while talking to reporters. 

BJP Fields Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje From Bangalore North

The heated developments came after the BJP fielded Union Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Shobha Karandlaje from the Bangalore North constituency, skipping name of incumbent MP Gowda.

Kicking off her election campaign, Karandlaje, the BJP nominee from Bangalore North Lok Sabha seat, met incumbent MP Gowda and sought his blessings.

Responding on the heated political developments in Bengaluru, Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra said, “D. V. Sadananda Gowda declared he won't contest in Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, party had already taken a stand on the Bengaluru North Lok Sabha seat. We are in touch with D. V. Sadananda Gowda. Definitely, he'll be with BJP and he's our former chief minister.” 

Taking a dig at the grand-old party, he said, "Congress is not able to find candidates for Lok Sabha. They haven't declared candidates simply because they don't have candidates. None of their ministers are confident and they don't want to contest in Lok Sabha."

BJP Faces Trouble Over Ticket Denial to Eshwarappa's Son

In a massive pull for the BJP, senior BJP leader and former Karnataka deputy chief minister KS Eshwarappa skipped the public event of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Shivamogga on Monday, as he remained ‘adamant’ on giving the event a miss, despite the saffron party's efforts to placate him. 

Miffed over ticket denial to his son KE Kantesh from Haveri seat, Eshwarappa will contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Shivamogga constituency, from where the BJP has fielded BY Raghavendra, the elder son of Yediyurappa, the former Karnataka Chief Minister.

The BJP gave ticket to former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai from the Haveri seat.  

Raghavendra is the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) from the Shivamogga seat, while his brother BY Vijayendra is the BJP's Karnataka unit president, and the sitting legislator from their father's bastion of Shikaripura.

Published March 19th, 2024 at 10:51 IST

