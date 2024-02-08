Advertisement

Congress has seen an exodus of leaders, close to Rahul Gandhi and his family, since the last Lok Sabha Election in 2019. On Sunday, Milind Deora, once part of the Gandhi scion's coterie, left the party in the lurch ahead of the General Elections this year. His reason? Soon after joining Shiv Sena, Milind Deora said that he couldn't associate himself with Congress any longer as the party "that ushered in economic reforms 30 years ago is a party that is abusing industrialists, businessmen and calling businessmen 'anti-nationals.'" With Deora leaving the party, take a look at other bigwigs from across India who quit after being "frustrated" with the party since 2019.

1. Ghulam Nabi Azad

2. Jyotiraditya Scindia

3. Kapil Sibal

4. Sunil Jakhar

5. RPN Singh

6. Ashwani Kumar

7. Jitin Prasada

8. Anil Antony

9. Alpesh Thakor

10. Milind Deora

