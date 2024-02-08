Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 08:31 IST

Milind Deora Quits Congress: 10 'Frustrated' Leaders Who Left Congress Since 2019 Lok Sabha Polls

On Sunday, Milind Deora, once part of the Gandhi scion's coterie, left the party in the lurch ahead of the General Elections this year.

Digital Desk
Big Leaders Who Left Congress
Big Leaders Who Left Congress | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Congress has seen an exodus of leaders, close to Rahul Gandhi and his family, since the last Lok Sabha Election in 2019. On Sunday, Milind Deora, once part of the Gandhi scion's coterie, left the party in the lurch ahead of the General Elections this year. His reason? Soon after joining Shiv Sena, Milind Deora said that he couldn't associate himself with Congress any longer as the party "that ushered in economic reforms 30 years ago is a party that is abusing industrialists, businessmen and calling businessmen 'anti-nationals.'" With  Deora leaving the party, take a look at other bigwigs from across India who quit after being "frustrated" with the party since 2019.

1. Ghulam Nabi Azad

Advertisement

2. Jyotiraditya Scindia

3. Kapil Sibal

Advertisement

4. Sunil Jakhar

5. RPN Singh

Advertisement

6. Ashwani Kumar

7. Jitin Prasada

Advertisement

8. Anil Antony

9.  Alpesh Thakor

Advertisement

10. Milind Deora
 

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 08:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement