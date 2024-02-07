Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Education Minister Atishi will not be responding to the Delhi Police Crime Branch notice in the ‘MLA poaching’ case.

CM Kejriwal and Atishi were required to submit their response to the Crime Branch notice by today, as per the notice served on February 3.

AAP statement on the Crime Branch notice

Arvind Kejriwal has said that the Delhi Police notice to him has no mention of a first information report (FIR). He further said, “I felt very strange when the Crime Branch sent us a notice. When a youth joins the police, he does not think that he will be made to do drama. Even a police officer must be feeling bad. He insulted the entire Delhi Police.”

“Everyone knows who buys whom. There is only one party. Attempts were made to topple the government in places like Goa, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, etc. One should work for the country and society. We will give written reply upon notice. The government is being toppled using ED (Enforcement Directorate),” he said.

Priyanka Kakkar, Chief Spokesperson, AAP said in a statement, “We will also submit its written reply in the coming days. Yesterday, Atishi had told in detail in a press conference that the same people who tried to topple the government in Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka had also contacted our MLAs. Apart from this, we will give detailed answers to the police in the coming days.

In the notice, the Crime Branch have notified Arvind Kejriwal that his tweet consisting of allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prima facie is a "cognisable offence". The Delhi CM is required to furnish evidence and details for the investigation.

Atishi had accused the BJP of splitting AAP MLAs and poaching them through monetary inducements under ‘Operation Lotus 2.0’. She has also been asked to furnish evidence and facts as regards her claim for further investigation.

Since Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi have decided not to reply to the notice, the Delhi Police Crime Branch will be sending reminders to them.

BJP's ‘Delivery Boys’, says AAP leader

Meanwhile, AAP further hit out at the Centre in the MLA poaching claims. AAP leader Jasmine Shah said that the BJP made Delhi Police stand on the street for five hours to deliver notices like "delivery boys".

"I asked a simple question to the Delhi police officer standing in front of the entrance of the residence of CM Arvind Kejriwal: Under which law is he insisting to hand over a notice personally to CM? He had no answers. It is clear they are only here to do nautanki (drama)," Shah wrote on social media platform X.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has not released a fresh statement yet on the notice to Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi.